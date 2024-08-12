CNN Loses Last-Ditch Bid to Avoid Trial in Vet's $1B Lawsuit as Court Shuts Down Network's Sharia Law Argument

CNN lost its desperate attempt to avoid trial in a $1billion lawsuit after arguing the military veteran who sued the network for defamation violated Taliban law.

Court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com revealed a panel of Florida judges shut down the embattled network's last-ditch effort to toss Zachary Young's case. The matter will move forward as scheduled, with a tentative January 6, 2025 civil jury trial date on the calendar.

The decorated vet alleges he was falsely painted as a profiteer of war crimes during a discussion about America's botched withdrawal from Afghanistan on a 2021 episode of The Lead With Jake Tapper.