CNN Begs Judge to Force Military Veteran to Travel Back to United States for Settlement Talks in Billion-Dollar Jake Tapper Court Battle

CNN has asked a judge to compel a decorated U.S. military veteran to travel back to the United States from Central Europe to attend in-person mediation as part of a dramatic attempt to end a billion-dollar defamation battle, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The besieged news network questioned the credibility of Zachary Young’s debilitating degenerative back disease and injuries in a desperate filing to a Florida court on July 25.

Young and his company are suing CNN over a report on The Lead With Jake Tapper, during which he was accused of being involved in black market operations to exploit individuals trapped in Afghanistan during America’s troop withdrawal.