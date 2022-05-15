Not Breaking News: CNN Gave Staffers 'Gift Boxes' After Firing Them

In the latest gaffe to embarrass the cable giant, red-faced bosses have confirmed the baskets – which included branded gear, pens, headphones, and a popcorn maker – were sent by “mistake.”

“This is an incredible time to be part of CNN,” a note attached to the gift read, per the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the story.

The note added, “Build relationships and take time to connect with colleagues and learn so that you make the most of your time here.”

Hundreds of employees were laid off as a result of the quickest demise in media history.