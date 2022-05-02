Axed CNN+ Staffers Take Aim At Network After Spending ‘Gobs Of Money’ On ‘Hangover’ Brunch

Guests at CNN’s “Political Hangover” brunch, held at a former body shop-turned-lofty event space in DC’s Union Market district, sipped on drinks such as Bloody Mary and Aperol Spritz — and even had handcrafted edible Japanese candy.

“It’s nuts. The network never ceases to amaze, doesn’t it?” said one displaced CNN staffer told Radar.

“Here they are spending gobs of money on a ‘hangover’ brunch to close out WHCD weekend. Management is tone-deaf. Then again, frugal spending isn’t really their forte," the insider continued.