CNN Accused of Deliberately Destroying ‘Troves’ of Evidence in $1 Billion Defamation War

In a recent court filing obtained by RadarOnline.com , lawyers for Navy veteran Zachary Young claim CNN deleted "troves of data" relevant to the case, knowing it "had a duty to preserve" the information.

CNN is being accused of deliberately destroying "troves" of evidence in a $1 billion defamation war with a man alleging the struggling network pushed a "false narrative" suggesting he exploited "desperate Afghans on an illegal market".

The case is centered around a segment that aired during a November 2021 episode of 'The Lead With Jake Tapper'.

The lawsuit filed in Florida alleges: "CNN published defamatory statements that harmed Mr. Young, ruined his reputation, and destroyed his business."

The allegations stem from a November 2021 episode of The Lead With Jake Tapper that discussed Young's efforts to evacuate people from Afghanistan during the Taliban's resurgence. He complained that in the resulting report, "defamatory statements on black markets" were "emblazoned across" photos of his LinkedIn messages "and over a photograph of Young's face".

Young's recent filing added: "Unfortunately, after learning it was about to get sued in this case, CNN deleted these posts...Specifically, it destroyed the analytics that would have shown how many saw the posts, how they 'reacted' to the posts, and even deleted the majority of comments the public left on their posts."

The segment re-aired on other shows, "both domestically and internationally", and afterward, the network "aggressively shared these same statements across numerous social medial platforms like X, Facebook, and Instagram", the suit claimed.

In an unredacted transcript, CNN's Alex Marquardt admitted he had "no evidence" linking a Navy veteran to the black market trade.

This "resulted in the irreversible loss of critical information regarding the reach, impact, and interpretation of CNN's defamatory statements," per the document.

"Knowing litigation was imminent, CNN had a duty to preserve the posts in their entirety, including al comments, replies, analytics, metadata, and engagement data. It did not."

Young's attorneys said the network's "failure to preserve key evidence" has "undermined [Young's] ability to present a fully informed case", and they asked the court to "inform the jury of this lost evidence and permit them to infer it would have been unfavorable to CNN".

CNN issued a correction five months after the broadcast saying the term "black market" was used "in error".