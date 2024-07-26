Your tip
We Break Down Exactly Why Anya Taylor-Joy Is Officially the World’s Most Beautiful Woman – and It’s All to Do With Ancient Greeks

A computer program, combined with an Ancient Greek formula, has calculated Anya Taylor-Joy's beauty.

By:

Jul. 25 2024, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Actress Anya Taylor-Joy has a face that can launch a thousand ships!

Much like Helen of Troy, the blonde beauty’s facial features are considered “practically perfect in every way,” RadarOnline.com can reveal. According to the classic "golden ratio of Phi," and a modern-day computer program, the 28-year-old The Queen’s Gambit star’s facial features and bone structure score almost 95%.

The golden ratio of Phi is a face or body that comes as close to Phi (1.618). It was also used by Leonardo Da Vinci to paint The Vitruvian Man.

British surgeon Dr. Julian De Silva, combined a modern facial mapping program with the ancient Greek mathematical formula to determine Taylor-Joy’s results – which resulted in a 94.46 percent outcome.

Those results came the closest to the Ancient Greeks’ idea of perfection, the Daily Mail reported.

Taylor-Joy’s total score was arrived at after each feature of her face was broken down by the program for a percentage out of 100. Her overall face shape was deemed to be 94%, her eye position 98.9%, nose width/length 93%, lips 92%, chin 97%, forehead 98%, eyebrows 94%, and her nose base/lip width 95.8%.

Taylor-Joy’s overall score put her at the top of the list of "perfect-looking women."

Coming in second was actress Zendaya, 27, with a score of 94.37% followed by model Bella Hadid, 27, with a score of 94.35%. Actress Margot Robbie, 34, took 4th place with a score of 93.43%.

Fifth, sixth, and seventh place were followed by South Korean actress Song Hye-kyo, 42, with 92.67%, Beyoncé, 42, with 92.4% and Taylor Swift, 34, with 91.64%.

De Silva, who runs the Centre for Advanced Facial Cosmetic And Plastic Surgery in London revealed: “Anya Taylor-Joy had the highest overall reading for the positioning of her eyes…the highest score for her eyebrows and was close to the top in almost every category apart from her lips.”

Taylor-Joy was born Anya-Josephine Marie Taylor-Joy. She was born in Miami while her parents were on vacation there, but grew up in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where her father is from, before moving to the UK when she was six.

“I only learned English when I was eight,” she said during an interview on 'Live With Kelly and Ryan.' “I was convinced if I couldn’t speak the language in England then I would have to go home. I had no friends, so I needed to learn the language pretty quickly.”

