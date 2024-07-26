We Break Down Exactly Why Anya Taylor-Joy Is Officially the World’s Most Beautiful Woman – and It’s All to Do With Ancient Greeks

The golden ratio of Phi is a face or body that comes as close to Phi (1.618). It was also used by Leonardo Da Vinci to paint The Vitruvian Man.

British surgeon Dr. Julian De Silva, combined a modern facial mapping program with the ancient Greek mathematical formula to determine Taylor-Joy’s results – which resulted in a 94.46 percent outcome.

Those results came the closest to the Ancient Greeks’ idea of perfection, the Daily Mail reported.