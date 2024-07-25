Your tip
Desperate Princess Diana ‘Wanted World to See Charles Loved Her by Revealing His Love Letters in Public’

Princess Diana passed away in 1997.

Jul. 25 2024, Published 7:09 p.m. ET

A royal biographer revealed Princess Diana "wanted the world" to know her love with King Charles III was genuine, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Author Ingrid Seward said the late princess hoped unveiling love letters from Charles would prove their feelings for one another were authentic, despite rumors and infidelity.

Diana expressed her wishes for her and Charles' love letters to be revealed to the public before her death.

Diana and Charles were married in 1981, but split in 1992. The royal divorce was finalized four years later in August 1996, just one year before her sudden death in a car crash in 1997.

While the late princess was dating Dodi Fayed at the time of her passing, Seward claimed she wanted the public to know her and Charles' love was true once upon a time.

Diana shared a ‘period of great love’ with Charles despite the infidelity that plagued their marriage.

Seward, who has covered the royals for five decades, said she spoke with Diana in the weeks leading up to her death.

The royal biographer recently claimed that during their conversations, Diana revealed she wished the public could read love letters from the early days of her relationship with Charles to understand the "period of great love" they once shared before their divorce.

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward said Diana also wanted her sons to know about her love for Charles.

Seward said: "She really wanted people to know that she loved Charles and he loved her. And I always remembered that. And she wanted the boys [Prince William and Prince Harry] to know that."

"There was a period of great love between them."

Despite Diana's wishes, the love letters have never surfaced — and it's unclear who's in possession of them or if they still exist.

While Diana and Charles' sons were the main beneficiaries of her estate, others have come forward in the years since her death with letters that would have been in the late princess' possession.

The airing of Diana's personal letters became such an issue that Prince Phillip, the Duke of Edinburgh, considered legal action against her former butler, Paul Burrell, in 2003 to stop his letters with Diana from being made public.

It was unclear at the time how Burrell came into possession of the letters, although he was named in Diana's will. Due to her popularity in life and death, the late princess' personal items remain in high demand.

Diana's relationship with Charles created a tabloid frenzy since they began in 1980. Just as their romance rocked media around the world, so did the dissolution of their marriage.

In the years since her death, the downfall of Diana and Charles' marriage — including his romance to Camilla Parker Bowles — has been detailed in documentaries and hit series such as Netflix's The Crown.

Often, Diana was painted as Charles' second choice to Camilla. During an interview in November 1995, Diana notably said: "There were three of us in the marriage. That made it a bit crowded."

