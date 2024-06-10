Princess Diana's Brother Recruits Same Lawyer King Charles III Hired in 1996 Divorce After Confirming 'Immensely Sad' Split
Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, hired the same divorce lawyer King Charles III used when they dissolved their marriage, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Spencer has reportedly hired top U.K. attorney Fiona Shackleton to oversee his divorce from third wife Karen Spencer.
Shackleton has built quite the list of A-list celebrities she's represented over the course of her career, including Paul McCartney and Heather Mills, as well as members of the royal family, such as Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson — and most notably, Charles and Diana.
Charles and Diana famously separated in 1992, but their divorce was not finalized until 1996, one year before Diana's death. While representing Charles in his divorce from Spencer's sister, she negotiated a £17 million ($21 million) settlement.
On Sunday, June 9, The Times reported that Spencer retained Shackleton's counsel in his third divorce. Spencer release a statement regarding his split from Karen, though he did not touch on his interesting choice for representation.
“It is immensely sad. I just want to devote myself to all my children, and to my grandchildren, and I wish Karen every happiness in the future," Spencer told the Daily Mail.
Spencer and Karen were married in June 2011 at the Althorp Estate in Northamptonshire. The couple shares one daughter, Charlotte Diana Spencer, who's named after her late aunt.
Thirteen years later, in June 2024, it was announced that the couple had separated and planned to divorce.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Divorce Bombshell: Princess Diana’s Brother Earl Spencer Reveals 'Immensely Sad' Split From Third Wife
- WATCH: Queen Camilla Dodges French First Lady Brigitte Macron's Attempt to Hold Hand During Moment of Silence at D-Day Event
- 'Huge Presence': Kate Middleton 'Brings the Star Power' at Royal Events, Praised for 'Class and Dignity' During Cancer Battle
The couple's split marks Spencer's third divorce. He married Victoria Lockwood in September 1989. They went on to have four children before separating. While in the process of their divorce, which was finalized in December 1997, Diana was tragically killed in a car accident in Paris.
After his divorce, Spencer relocated to Cape Town, South Africa, where he previously moved Victoria and their children to avoid intense scrutiny from the media related to his sister's personal life in 1995.
Spencer remarried in 2001 to second wife Caroline Freud, whom he shares two children with. The couple were married for six years before separating in 2007.
Diana's brother famously did not attend the weddings of two of his daughters from his first marriage, Kitty and Amelia, in 2021 and 2023, respectively, amid reports that his relationship with both had "cooled."