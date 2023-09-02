Mohamed Al Fayed, Father of Princess Diana's Partner Dodi, Dead at 94

The Egyptian businessman was laid to rest a day after the 26th anniversary of the deaths of his son Dodi Fayed and Princess Diana .

Billionaire Mohamed Al Fayed has died at aged 94, his family confirmed on Friday, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Mohamed's family said that the former Harold's department store boss passed away on Wednesday. His burial was set to take place on Friday, after prayers, at the London Central Mosque near Regent's Park.

Mohamed believed conspiracy theories that accused the Royal family of orchestrating the fatal crash that killed his son and Diana.

"Mrs Mohamed Al Fayed, her children and grandchildren wish to confirm that her beloved husband, their father and their grandfather, Mohamed, has passed away peacefully of old age on Wednesday, August 30, 2023," the statement read. "He enjoyed a long and fulfilled retirement surrounded by his loved ones. The family have asked for their privacy to be respected at this time."

The businessman's family released a statement through the Fulham Football Club on Friday.

Mohamed claimed Prince Charles was complicit in the scheme so that he could marry Camilla Parker Bowles.

After his son and Princess Diana were killed in a tragic accident while in Paris, France, on August 31, 1997, Mohamed grew to become an avid believer of conspiracy theories surrounding their deaths.

Mohamed did not believe the official story put forward that concluded his son and partner were killed due to a paparazzi-induced high-speed car chase and driver negligence after allegedly drinking heavily that night.

Instead, Mohamed believed there was a much more sinister and orchestrated plan behind the accident.