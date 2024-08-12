Kathie Lee Gifford’s Ex Richard Spitz Spotted Cozying Up With Mystery Woman…As Former ‘Today’ Host Remains ‘Heartbroken’ Over Split: Photos
Kathie Lee Gifford may be struggling with her breakup from ex-boyfriend Richard Spitz – but it appears the Nashville-based businessman is moving on!
RadarOnline.com can reveal Spitz was photographed with his arm draped around a mystery blonde's shoulders earlier this month.
Spitz wore a gray t-shirt, white pants and a black belt on the outing, while his rumored date wore a black, sleeveless dress. Her blonde hair was pulled back and she accessorized the look with a necklace that featured a circular pendant.
One photo obtained by RadarOnline.com revealed the pair walking in a parking lot full of vehicles, while another showed Spitz placing a hand on her arm as he stood close behind her.
A third sneaky snapshot caught Spitz and the woman seated outdoors at a restaurant with friends.
As RadarOnline.com previously learned, Gifford, 70, and Spitz, 62, reportedly dated for around three years prior to their breakup.
In early 2023, a source shared the former Regis and Kathie Lee host was "smitten" and took him "everywhere" with her, but it wasn't long before there were rumors of trouble in paradise.
A separate insider claimed Gifford's kids – Cody and Cassidy – did not care for Spitz and believed the relationship was completely "one-sided".
The source revealed: "They have a routine — she buys and delivers to him, lunch and dinner, they go to their favorite gym which she pays for, and he will visit at night but will never stay over.
"Her children and close friends and family are heartbroken that she continues this toxic relationship with this man who they say treats her horribly. Cassidy and Cody do not approve of the relationship and want her to move on with her life so she can meet someone who will love and cherish her."
RadarOnline.com reported in August the ex Today show host is “still brokenhearted” as she hasn't truly gotten over the split yet.
An insider shared: “She may say she and Richard are still good friends, but she’s so disappointed it didn’t work out. She would have married him and would have proposed if he didn’t. But they wanted different things. She still feels jilted. Now she’s feeling sorry and moping and doing too much. Frankly, people around her are tired of the same sad old song."
