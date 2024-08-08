Kathie Lee Gifford Stricken With Mental and Physical ‘Anguish’ — ‘She Can Hardly Walk and Is Heartbroken Over Richard Spitz Split’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

While recovering from surgery, Kathie Lee Gifford has also been hit hard with a broken heart. RadarOnline.com can reveal the former Today show host has been reeling from her hip replacement procedure and her recent split with boyfriend Richard Spitz. An insider claimed her physical recovery has been “one of the most painful situations of her entire life. It's been really hard”.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Gifford ‘has been has been ordered to rest’ after her hip replacement surgery.

Gifford, 70, “has been ordered to rest, but it’s challenging for her to sit still”. An insider said: “She tries to do too much and all this lurching and limping does her no good. “She aches all the time and lets everyone know it too. Pals have begged her to slow down and stop moving around, but she can’t. She’s her own worst enemy.”

Article continues below advertisement

After the operation, the former Regis and Kathie Lee star admitted she may have “jumped off that gurney” and realized she had tried to accomplish too much too soon. Gifford said: “I walked, I climbed. I walked, and my doctor said, ‘Kathie, no. You have got to realize that this is serious.’

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Gifford said she was ‘off my walker in two days, and then I did too much’.

Article continues below advertisement

“I was off my walker in two days, and then I did too much. I just did too much that because that’s who I am.” Her grandchildren then came to visit when The Herod and Mary: The True Story of the Tyrant King and the Mother of the Rise Savior author had “started carrying books around and signing”. She said: “And you can’t. I have learned from this that you can only do so much.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Gifford has been reeling from her breakup with Richard Spitz.

Article continues below advertisement

A source claimed Gifford’s workload came about because “she’s still brokenhearted” and “she’s never really gotten over the breakup” with her former beau. In 2023, Gifford went public with her new relationship after sharing a snapshot of herself and Spitz on holiday.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kathiegifford/instagram Gifford and Spitz split in February.

Article continues below advertisement

Before that, in 2021, she mentioned she had a “really special relationship” with Spitz, although he was not named at the time. At the time, Gifford and Spitz were pictured on a walk in Nashville.

Article continues below advertisement

During their walk, Gifford stumbled and Spitz helped her back on her feet. The two then called it quits in February. An insider close to the situation claimed: “She would have married and would have proposed if he didn’t.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Gifford ‘still feels jilted’ over her split with Spitz.

Article continues below advertisement

“But they wanted different things. She still feels jilted. Now she’s feeling sorry and moping and doing too much. “Frankly, people around her are tired of the same sad song.”

Article continues below advertisement

In July, RadarOnline.com reported Gifford was hospitalized after taking a nasty fall while recovering from her hip replacement surgery. Gifford was rushing to meet with a friend at her front door when she tripped and fell and fractured her pelvis in two places.

Article continues below advertisement

She said after the incident: “It didn’t take much, because I was weak in that spot.” Gifford also mentioned how she had “moved 300 books by myself” before the accident – which “weakened my body...it’s my own fault”. She added; “And the next thing you know, I am back in the hospital with a fractured pelvis, the front and the back. That’s more painful than anything I went through with the hip. “The pelvis is unbelievably painful. But anyway, here I am.” Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

Powered by RedCircle