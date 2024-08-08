Bennifer to REUNITE Amid Divorce Drama for Full-Scale Media Blitz to Promote Upcoming Film: ‘They Are Business People First’
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may be living separate lives amid ongoing divorce rumors, but that could come to a screeching halt this fall.
The Jenny From the Block singer and her Oscar-winning actor hubby will likely have to put their personal life aside to promote their new movie, Unstoppable, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The film is set to premiere at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival in September.
J Lo, 55, co-stars alongside Don Cheadle, Jharrel Jerome and Bobby Cannavale in the biopic centered around American wrestling hero Anthony Robles, who was born with one leg.
The sports drama is produced by longtime best friends and Good Will Hunting duo Affleck, 51, and Matt Damon under their Artists Equity production company.
Pals Affleck and Damon are sure to be at the premiere – and because J Lo stars in the film, it’s unlikely she’ll be able to avoid interacting with her allegedly estranged husband on the red carpet.
An insider said: “Unstoppable is a tricky one because Ben and Matt are so invested in its success, even if everything you see indicates that Ben and Jennifer are ending their marriage.”
Though neither J Lo nor Affleck have publicly addressed rumors about their crumbling marriage – and have not hired divorce attorneys – insiders claimed they’re letting their business managers work out the details of their projects together.
Gossip began circulating about their marriage in May. Since then, the two have seemingly lived separate lives – and Affleck moved out of the couple’s marital home, a $60million Beverly Hills mansion they purchased just two short years ago.
Affleck briefly moved into a $100,000 per month rental home near ex-wife Jennifer Garner, whom he shares children Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, with.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the Gone Girl stud also recently purchased a $20.5 million bachelor pad. The five-bedroom, six-bathroom abode appeared to serve as yet more evidence of the couple’s suspected split.
While the 55-year-old multi-hyphenate and Affleck still have their marital home to sell, which was put on the market in early June, they also have other business matters to sort through.
An insider revealed: “The majority of the plans depended on them going in together, so now there are contracts that need to be dissolved.
“That’s never easy and requires a ton of back-and-forth with lawyers because, of course, everyone wants to get paid.”
Sources also touched on how promoting Unstoppable will likely create an “awkward” and unavoidable situation for J Lo and Affleck.
The insider said: “Teaming up to promote it seems unlikely. They want to be professional about it. They still believe in it and don’t want to see it fail, but it’s an awkward position.”
Neither party has officially filed for divorce, though J Lo is said to be “furious” at Affleck and “humiliated” by the split. The actor is allegedly delaying his filing to “protect” the On the Floor singer.
The source said: “She’s furious. He has humiliated her. He was the one who initiated getting back together.
“He’s humiliated her because she made a big deal that he’s the love of her life. They just had two weddings two years ago. This is some kind of a record, they’re not young kids.”
