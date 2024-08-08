Your tip
Tragic Secret Bob Newhart Took to Grave Revealed: Comedy Icon Died ‘Wracked by Guilt He Stole Fellow Stand-Up’s Routine’

Source: MEGA

Bob Newhart was said to have felt guilty for stealing the act of his comedy rival.

By:

Aug. 8 2024, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Although he became a comedy legend, Bob Newhart was said to have felt guilty for using another comic’s routine to boost his own stardom.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Newhart, who passed away last month at 94, felt guilty for stealing the act of comedy rival Shelley Berman.

An insider said: “Bob never really thought he did anything wrong.

tragic secret bob newhart took to grave revealed comedy icon died wracked by guilt he stole fellow stand ups routine
Source: MEGA

A source claimed Newhart “never really thought he did anything wrong”.

“It still stung to have people say he swiped someone’s bit. But Bob’s lasting fame was built on his talent and that was all him.”

Newhart even once supposedly admitted how “Shelly Berman did it” before he did.

tragic secret bob newhart took to grave revealed comedy icon died wracked by guilt he stole fellow stand ups routine
Source: MEGA

Newhart died at the age of 94 on July 18.

The source claimed: “But it was Bob’s spot-on delivery and timing that made him one of history’s greatest comedians.”

In 2012, Berman claimed Newhart supposedly ripped off his comedy routine.

The late Curb Your Enthusiasm star claimed Newhart “did it to make a living and he became a star”.

Before the breakout success of The Bob Newhart Show, the comedian was a stand-up comic on the rise.

His early stand-up routines included a one-sided telephone conversation with an imaginary person.

In 1960, he became a success with the album The Button-Down Mind of Bob Newhart.

As his career flourished, the actor made appearances on TV shows and movies, such as ER, Desperate Housewives, Young Sheldon, Legally Blonde, Elf and Horrible Bosses.

tragic secret bob newhart took to grave revealed comedy icon died wracked by guilt he stole fellow stand ups routine
Source: MEGA

Newhart became a recluse during his sad last days.

As RadarOnline reported, the Grammy and Emmy-winning entertainer passed away on July 18 at his home in Los Angeles.

His publicist, Jerry Digney, announced Newhart had suffered “a series of short illnesses” leading up to his death at 94.

Despite his stardom, the comic felt lonely and heartbroken during his sad last days.

He was still reeling from the loss of Ginnie, his wife of 60 years, and his best friend, Don Rickles, 90.

Rickles passed away in 2017, while Ginnie Newhart died in April 2023.

A close friend of the comedian's told RadarOnline.com: “Those two deaths hit Bob like a one-two punch. He was ready to go after Ginnie died.

“They were happily married for 60 years, and she took any joy that was left in his life with her when she passed.”

tragic secret bob newhart took to grave revealed comedy icon died wracked by guilt he stole fellow stand ups routine
Source: MEGA

Newhart’s friend said his wife Ginnie’s death “was even tougher for him to take”.

The close pal added: “When Don died, Bob felt like he lost a brother, but Ginnie’s death was even tougher for him to take.

“I think he was relieved when he knew he was dying. He knew he’d be reunited with Don and Ginnie once again.”

Another source shared how Newhart’s wife and Pickles’ wife, Barbara, were responsible for their husbands’ close friendship.

The wives encouraged their husbands to spend time together shortly before Pickles passed away in 2017.

The insider revealed: “The four of them often had dinner together in Beverly Hills.”

Newhart and Pickles “were forever making each other laugh”.

