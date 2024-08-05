Bob Newhart’s Tragic Last Days: ‘He Died Broken-Hearted After Deaths of Wife Ginnie and Best Pal Don Rickles’

Beloved TV icon Bob Newhart died lonely and brokenhearted, still reeling from the loss of Ginnie, his wife of 60 years, and his best friend, Don Rickles.

Don passed away in 2017 and Ginnie died in April 2023.

A fellow comedian and friend told RadarOnline.com: “Those two deaths hit Bob like a one-two punch. He was ready to go after Ginnie died. They were happily married for 60 years, and she took any joy that was left in his life with her when she passed.”