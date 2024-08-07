Forced to Downsize: ‘Humiliated’ JLo Tours $22M ‘Bachelorette Pad’ as Divorce Drama Continues to Explode
Jilted Jennifer Lopez has been spotted checking out a $22million bachelorette pad – two weeks after hubby Ben Affleck dished out $20.5million for a new place of his own.
RadarOnline.com can reveal J.Lo, 55, toured the $22million Beverly Hills home this week as the divorce drama between her and Affleck, 51, continues to explode.
Lopez’s search for a new home also comes after insiders claimed the Jenny from the Block singer was “furious” and “humiliated” over her and Affleck’s rumored split.
A source said: “She’s furious. He has humiliated her. He was the one who initiated getting back together.
“He’s humiliated her because she made a big deal that he’s the love of her life. They just had two weddings two years ago. This is some kind of a record, they’re not young kids.”
The On the Floor hitmaker’s tour of a new $22million home comes after she checked out another mansion – worth $68million – in Beverly Hills over the weekend.
Lopez was once again spotted without her wedding ring as she and her 16-year-old daughter Emme visited the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom pad with a real estate agent.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Lopez’s search for a new place comes after she was forced to unload her and Affleck’s $60million marital dream home amid their suspected split.
The Argo actor first moved out of the pair’s dream home for a $100,000 per month rental in Brentwood earlier this year.
Then, on his wife’s 55th birthday on July 24, the Batman v Superman actor officially sealed the deal on a $20.5million estate in the Pacific Palisades.
The move was said to be the “final insult” for Lopez – while insiders close to the couple claimed it was “like a stab in the heart” for the neglected singer-turned-actress.
A source told us exclusively: “Ben’s decision to move into his own home is the final insult. J Lo had been holding onto hope that there could be a reconciliation if they were to spend some time apart, but this is like a stab in the heart.”
Lopez was also said to be “horrified” after Affleck moved out the first time – especially because she was on vacation in Europe when he decided to scurry off to Brentwood.
Another insider claimed: “Jen was horrified when she came back and found out Ben had packed everything up while she was gone. As far as she’s concerned, a real slap in the face. Very cold, like a military operation.”
Other sources indicated Lopez and Affleck have already finalized their divorce papers – although they are apparently waiting for the right time to drop the news and make it official.
A source close to both Love Don’t Cost a Thing singer and Good Will Hunting actor said last week: “They finalized the divorce papers a month ago but are waiting for the right time to drop them.
“At that time, they will release a joint statement that will say how they have much love for each other and how they fought to make it work but couldn’t.
“Honestly, in the end, they could not come to a compromise. What they had before is gone and they have both accepted it.”
RadarOnline.com has reached out Lopez and Affleck's reps for comment.
