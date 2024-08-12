Bill Gates ‘Befriended Billionaire Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’ as He Was ‘Convinced He Could Land Him a Nobel Peace Prize’
Tech billionaire Bill Gates reportedly befriended late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein for a very specific purpose.
The friendship is said to have began because Gates believed the well-connected financier could help secure him a Nobel Peace Prize, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The allegations were detailed in New York Times finance editor Anupreeta Das’ new book, Billionaire, Nerd, Savior, King: Bill Gates and His Quest to Shape Our World.
Das alleged Gates, 68, wasn’t the only one who had ulterior motives for the friendship. Epstein allegedly pursued a friendship with the Microsoft founder in 2010 to help overhaul his public image after pleading guilty to procuring underage girls in 2008.
Epstein reportedly told a Gates Foundation staff worker that he could connect the tech mogul with Nobel Prize influencers – and appeared to make good on his promise years later.
According to the book, Gates, Epstein and Norwegian diplomat Terje Rod-Larsen flew to France in 2013 to meet with the chair of the Nobel committee, Thorbjorn Jagland.
Despite Epstein’s alleged influence on the committee, the meeting proved to be unfruitful for Gates’ Nobel aspirations – and seemingly backfired on the Norwegian diplomat. Rod-Larsen was reportedly forced to resign from the International Peace Institute in 2020 due to his connections with the disgraced financier.
A year later, Gates addressed his past friendship with Epstein in an interview with CNN, in which he referred to the relationship as a “huge mistake”.
Spokespersons for Gates insisted the friendship centered on philanthropy only. Gates’ camp additionally addressed Das’ book and its claims regarding the billionaire’s former friendship with Epstein.
A publicist told the Post: “The book includes highly sensationalized allegations and outright falsehoods that ignore the actual documented facts our office provided to the author on numerous occasions.”
Billionaire, Nerd, Savior, King: Bill Gates and His Quest to Shape Our World not only alleged Gates was so desperate to secure a Nobel Prize that he forged an unsavory connection with Epstein, but also detailed accusations of routine flirtatious behavior with female subordinates at Microsoft.
Das claimed the tech boss would “flirt with women and pursue them, making unwanted advances such as asking a Microsoft employee out to dinner while he was still the company’s chairman”.
While an anonymous executive told the outlet that Gates would flirt with women, the source said he was no “Harvey Weinstein”.
Weinstein, 72, a former Hollywood producer, was accused of sexual assault and convicted of rape in 2020, though the charge was recently overturned.
The insider said: “I know of no real situation in which anyone got anything for sleeping with Bill.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Epstein hanged himself in his Manhattan jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges.
A judge recently ordered the release of documents related to Epstein’s case, which included flight logs containing the names of the some of the most powerful and influential people in the U.S.
