Jeffrey Epstein’s Infamous ‘Little Black Book’ Hits Auction Block: ‘Criminal Relic’ Holds Entries for 386 Power Players — Including Personal Numbers for Donald Trump and Robert F Kennedy Jr!

The Maryland-based auction house, Alexander Historical Auctions, known for selling historic letters and documents, announced on Friday, August 9, it will accept sealed bids on Epstein’s “little black book” from May 15 to June 15 on their website.

Auctioneer Bill Panagopulos said: “The small, plastic-bound 64-page book contains 386 individual printed entries with two handwritten entries penned on the last page. The book was earlier offered for private sale only and drew offers in the area of $100,000.”

The owner of the “criminal relic” reportedly rejected the offers, insisting that he was more concerned about the book being used for research purposes, specifically to uncover Epstein’s purported ties to foreign intelligence services or governments.

If the auction house doesn’t receive a satisfactory bid, the item will be sold at a public auction in mid-July.