Jeffrey Epstein’s Infamous ‘Little Black Book’ Hits Auction Block: ‘Criminal Relic’ Holds Entries for 386 Power Players — Including Personal Numbers for Donald Trump and Robert F Kennedy Jr!
Jeffrey Epstein’s address book, which features the personal numbers of Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., will be auctioned off to the highest bidder.
The Maryland-based auction house, Alexander Historical Auctions, known for selling historic letters and documents, announced on Friday, August 9, it will accept sealed bids on Epstein’s “little black book” from May 15 to June 15 on their website.
Auctioneer Bill Panagopulos said: “The small, plastic-bound 64-page book contains 386 individual printed entries with two handwritten entries penned on the last page. The book was earlier offered for private sale only and drew offers in the area of $100,000.”
The owner of the “criminal relic” reportedly rejected the offers, insisting that he was more concerned about the book being used for research purposes, specifically to uncover Epstein’s purported ties to foreign intelligence services or governments.
If the auction house doesn’t receive a satisfactory bid, the item will be sold at a public auction in mid-July.
Most entries in the black book include contact information for private residences, aides, employees, parents, and even girlfriends. Many numbers have no names indicated at all.
Ninety-four names bear black checkmarks, and five have been highlighted in yellow. These five names, including former President Trump, are well-recognized financial and industrial figureheads.
In addition to the ex-prez, the book includes current independent presidential candidate RFK Jr., attorney Alan Dershowitz, Sen. Edward Kennedy, and many others in the world of politics, film, finance, fashion, manufacturing, real estate and law.
- Jeffrey Epstein’s Brother Reveals a ‘Secret Death Video’ Has Been Found — But Claims Feds Have ‘Buried’ Tape… on 5th Anniversary of Sex Perv’s Mystery-Shrouded Passing
- Kate Middleton and Prince William Battling to Take Over Reclusive Disgrace Prince Andrew’s Royal Lodge: ‘It’s a Nasty and Vindictive Royals Stand-Off’
- Secret Tapes: Steve Bannon Allegedly Recorded Hours of Footage With Infamous Sex-Trafficker Jeffrey Epstein
Epstein's book was reportedly found on a Fifth Ave. sidewalk in New York in the mid-1990s and later sold in the Northeast.
Business Insider submitted the book for forensic analysis, which confirmed the book belonged to the infamous pedophile and human trafficker.
Dozens of the names listed in the book were contacted and informed that their numbers had been exposed. Some spoke candidly of their relationship with Epstein, while others denied it or simply hung up.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, a plethora of never-before-seen pornographic photos and videos secretly stashed away by Epstein was recently uncovered by his estate.
The explosive discovery emerged in federal court documents filed by the U.S. Virgin Islands and an unidentified victim accusing JP Morgan Chase bank of turning a blind eye to Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking operation and the secret payments he made to reported victims through wire and cash transactions.
The new evidence may also spark a new Federal Bureau of Investigation investigation.