Jeffrey Epstein’s Brother Reveals a ‘Secret Death Video’ Has Been Found — But Claims Feds Have ‘Buried’ Tape … on 5th Anniversary of Sex Perv’s Mysterious Passing

Jeffrey Epstein was murdered in his New York City prison cell — and the feds are burying videos proving the politically connected billionaire didn't take his own life, the late financier's brother has sensationally claimed. Speaking out on the five-year anniversary of the notorious pedophile’s death, Mark Epstein, 69, is also accusing lawmen of secretly whisking his sibling's corpse out of the Metropolitan Correctional Center to cover up the cold-blooded assassination.

Source: MEGA;CBS Epstein died in his Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges.

Jeffrey, 66, was being held in the Big Apple while awaiting trial for sex trafficking minors in 2019 when officials say he hanged himself with a torn bedsheet. But some forensics experts have claimed physical evidence points to murder. Now, Mark has alleged the feds are stonewalling his efforts to obtain surveillance recordings and bombshell videos shot by a secret witness — amid claims Jeffrey was dead in his cell for two hours before guards sounded the alarm. The artist turned real estate investor says he recently learned a videographer, whose name has been withheld by lawmen, captured the movement of his loved one's lifeless body as it was taken from his cell to nearby Beekman Hospital where he was pronounced dead. But Mark charged the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) is refusing to hand over the footage — despite his numerous requests.

Source: MEGA Epstein served almost 13 months in custody before his mysterious death.

In a new interview, Mark explained: "I was told there was a handheld video camera on at all the times. "When the EMTs got to the prison, [jail officials] had moved Jeff from his cell to the infirmary. Why did they move him if he was already dead? And the same video camera also filmed him in the hospital. Where is the tape for that?" As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Mark believes his well-connected brother was snuffed out because he had damning evidence of sexual misdeeds committed by rich and powerful pals who wanted him silenced – forever.

He insists then Attorney General Bill Barr likely declared the death a "suicide" to protect VIPs, including political leaders, foreign royalty and business tycoons who were ensnared in the blackmailing perv's flesh-peddling racket. NYC's Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Barbara Sampson ruled Jeffrey took his own life. But noted forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden, who was hired by Mark to monitor the autopsy, insisted the corpse's neck wounds were consistent with homicidal strangulation. Incredibly, guards assigned to monitor Jeffrey in his cell admitted to playing computer games instead of making wellness checks — and the security monitors focused on his quarters mysteriously malfunctioned on the night he died.

Source: MEGA The disgraced financier's girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell (not pictured) is also serving time behind bars after being convicted for sex trafficking.

Tova Noel, one of the guards, refused to comment when contacted, as did the BOP. Speaking out on the grisly anniversary, Mark insisted his brother was dead for hours before he was discovered at 6:33 a.m. and moved to the prison infirmary. A "suicide timeline" released by the BOP showed "inmate Epstein remains unresponsive", after paramedics performed CPR, gave him shots of epinephrine (adrenaline) and intubated him. The document stated: "No pulse found, no shock advised, inmate prepared for transport to local hospital."

But Mark said he believes the BOP is hiding evidence — including photos and video showing how his brother's body was moved after he was allegedly found hanging in his cell. He fumed: "I asked for the footage of that camera from 6 a.m. until noon on Aug. 10 and that should show them taking Jeff out of the ward — but I can't get that." "They gave some bulls--- story, and they didn't give it to me. I asked again in a different way, and I'm waiting to hear back.”

Source: MEGA Epstein was well-known in wealthy circles, being seen alongside celebrities such as former president Donald Trump, Prince Andrew, Kevin Spacey and former president Bill Clinton.

He added: "There was a picture of him in the hospital on a gurney wearing a hospital gown. “He wasn't wearing that in the prison. Who decided to dress this dead body in a hospital gown? They had to sit him up, put his arms through the sleeves. Who decided to do that?" When asked if he will ever get to the bottom of his brother's death, Mark said: "Did we ever get a straight answer about John F. Kennedy? Do we have all the answers about Kennedy's assassination?”

