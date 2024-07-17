ON THE RECORD: Steve Bannon's Allegedly Recorded Hours of Footage With Infamous Sex-Trafficker Jeffrey Epstein

Bannon's connection to Epstein dates back to 2017, following his departure from the White House. As Epstein faced escalating scrutiny over his illicit activities, Bannon reportedly extended a helping hand.

Mark Epstein, Jeffrey's brother, shed light on Bannon's involvement, stating that he aimed to aid his brother in rehabilitating his public image following the many damaging revelations.

Despite attempts to uncover the truth behind the recordings, the inquiries into the footage were met with resistance from Bannon.

Refusing to divulge further details, Bannon cited attorney-client privilege as grounds for withholding the contents of the tapes. The Epstein brother recounted Bannon's claim of storing approximately 16 hours of footage in a secure location, raising even more questions about the true nature of the recordings.

