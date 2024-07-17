ON THE RECORD: Steve Bannon's Allegedly Recorded Hours of Footage With Infamous Sex-Trafficker Jeffrey Epstein
Steve Bannon, a former advisor to ex-President Donald Trump, reportedly recorded over 15 hours of interviews with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The recordings were intended for a documentary titled The Monsters: Epstein’s Life Among the Global Elite, under Bannon’s Victory Films. However, the documentary was never released, leaving the purpose of the recordings under scrutiny.
Despite Bannon's claims of producing a documentary, doubts have been cast on the true intentions behind the recordings. Some vocal critics of the former Trump aide have suggested Bannon may have been aiding Epstein amidst mounting allegations of sex trafficking against the convicted pedophile.
The whereabouts of the recorded conversations remain a mystery, as they have not resurfaced in any legal proceedings related to Epstein's crimes.
The secrecy surrounding the footage has also led some to question the authenticity of Bannon's documentary project.
- Prosecutor Told 14-Year-Old Epstein Victim She’d ‘COMMITTED A CRIME’ of Prostitution — Then Used Her Social Media Photos to Sabotage Their Own Case Before a Grand Jury, New Documents Reveal
- Fortune Favors the Bold: King Charles Eager to Start Money-Making Stream at Royal Lodge Upon Prince Andrew's Exit
- Florida Prosecutors Knew Jeffrey Epstein Sexually Assaulted Teenage Girls 2 Years Before Plea Deal, Transcript Reveals
Bannon's connection to Epstein dates back to 2017, following his departure from the White House. As Epstein faced escalating scrutiny over his illicit activities, Bannon reportedly extended a helping hand.
Mark Epstein, Jeffrey's brother, shed light on Bannon's involvement, stating that he aimed to aid his brother in rehabilitating his public image following the many damaging revelations.
Despite attempts to uncover the truth behind the recordings, the inquiries into the footage were met with resistance from Bannon.
Refusing to divulge further details, Bannon cited attorney-client privilege as grounds for withholding the contents of the tapes. The Epstein brother recounted Bannon's claim of storing approximately 16 hours of footage in a secure location, raising even more questions about the true nature of the recordings.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Journalist Jacob Shamsian highlighted a cryptic comment made by Megyn Kelly regarding Epstein's enduring presence in the media landscape.
Kelly wrote: "We're not done with Jeffrey Epstein. I can tell you that for a fact. I can't tell you how I know, but I can tell you for a fact we're gonna hear a lot more about Jeffrey Epstein in the coming year, and you may be even hearing from him directly. More on that as I'm allowed to tell you."
The comment, which was made on her podcast "The Megyn Kelly Show", prompted speculation that her words were connected to Bannon's recordings.