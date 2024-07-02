Prosecutor Told 14-Year-Old Epstein Victim She’d ‘COMMITTED A CRIME’ of Prostitution — Then Used Her Social Media Photos to Sabotage Their Own Case Before a Grand Jury, New Documents Reveal

A Palm Beach, Florida prosecutor involved in the botched criminal case of sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein painted a 14-year-old victim as a prostitute in front of a grand jury empaneled in 2006, according to court transcripts released Monday.

Lanna Belohlavek also undermined her own witness through the use of social media posts, which were supplied by Epstein’s attorneys and appeared to depict the victim drinking, drugs, and simulated sex.

Belohlavek still works as an Assistant State Attorney in North Fort Myers, Florida.