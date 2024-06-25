Revealed: Epstein Was Secret Mossad Agent, Ex-Lover Claims in New Lawsuit — Says He Boasted About Spy Connections
One of Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-lovers and alleged victims recently claimed that the convicted sex offender once boasted about being a secret Mossad agent, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a shocking development to come nearly five years after Epstein took his own life in August 2019, a California woman identified only as "Jane Doe 200" filed a bombshell sexual assault lawsuit against the late sex trafficker’s estate on Monday.
According to Jane Doe 200, she met Epstein in Los Angeles in 2000. The pair began a romantic relationship before Epstein allegedly raped her at his mansion in New York in 2001.
“Epstein over the course of months, caused Doe to believe they were in a committed relationship, that she was one of the only real girlfriends he had ever had, and that he cared for her,” Monday’s legal filing charged.
“Once he knew Doe felt the same way,” the lawsuit continued, “he forcibly raped her.”
Even more shocking was Doe’s claim that Epstein was a secret agent for the Israeli intelligence agency – something that both Epstein and his sex trafficking accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, allegedly hinted about regularly.
“It became obvious that Epstein was not only extremely wealthy but also suspiciously well-connected, more so than all the other powerful men with whom he associated,” the lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court noted.
“Despite being in a committed relationship often spending nearly around-the-clock time together, what Epstein did for work was not clear,” the lawsuit added.
According to Doe, she waited 23 years to come forward with her claim because she feared that Epstein – whom she “believed to be a Mossad agent” – would retaliate and inflict “significant bodily harm or death to her.”
“Given the violence behind the rape,” Monday’s filing read, “Doe knew in that moment that she had to escape.”
“Doe genuinely believed that any reporting of the rape by what she believed to be a Mossad agent with some of the most unique connections in the world, would result in significant bodily harm or death to her,” the filing added.
Doe’s claim that Epstein was a Mossad agent would not be the first time that the late financier and sex trafficker was linked to the Israeli intelligence agency.
Dylan Howard, in his 2019 book Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales, directly linked Epstein to Mossad.
“When we set out to write a book about his crimes, we thought we knew the whole story,” Howard said shortly after the publication of Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales five years ago.
“Before long, however, what we uncovered was compelling evidence that Jeffrey Epstein was a spy – largely for Israel's Mossad – and allowed to operate in the United States seemingly without consequence,” Howard continued.
“This is a much bigger story than the world has ever known and is continually being ignored or glossed over in much of the new reporting about Epstein.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Epstein ultimately took his own life on August 10, 2019, while imprisoned inside New York’s Metropolitan Correctional Center on sex trafficking charges. He was 66.