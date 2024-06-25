'I Don't Need Drama': Kevin Costner Addresses His 'Yellowstone' Exit After Major Demands to Studio Were Exposed

Costner had also demanded an extremely short filming schedule so that he could continue filming Horizon: An America Saga. He wrote, directed, stars in, and reportedly spent $38 million of his own money to finance the planned multi-part series; the first movie is out June 28 and is expected to earn just $12 million on opening weekend, and Part 2 will hit theaters in August.

“I owe the fans the best movie I can make,” Costner explained. “If I give up movies and don’t want to make anymore, that’s my business. But if I choose to make movies, I have the fans right on my shoulder. And not to cater to them, but to kind of take them in a direction maybe they didn’t even think something could possibly go so. I make [movies] for people. It’s not my movie anymore, it’s the fans’ that have supported me. It’s for them ... Well, I’m not saying they are [going to like it], but I’m saying I think if I like it, I think they will like it.”