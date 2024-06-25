Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Kevin Costner

'I Don't Need Drama': Kevin Costner Addresses His 'Yellowstone' Exit After Major Demands to Studio Were Exposed

kevin costner divorce cheated first wife
Source: MEGA

Costner's exit from the show follows reports of creative differences with Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan.

By:

Jun. 25 2024, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Kevin Costner has addressed his departure from Yellowstone after confirming he would not be returning to Paramount Network's hit western TV drama following months of bitter negotiations, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“It wasn’t tough,” Costner told The Hollywood Reporter about the announcement. “It was a necessary decision to say, ‘Hey, OK, I don’t want to really talk about this anymore. It’s time to move on.'”

Article continues below advertisement
costner
Source: MEGA

Costner said he originally negotiated $12 million to film seasons five, six, and seven of 'Yellowstone.'

“I gave this thing five seasons,” Costner added. “I was really happy to do it. And I don’t need drama. So, let’s just take that drama away, let’s take the guessing [away]. The fans have been way too good to me. And my obligation is to go on and continue to make things that mean something to them.”

The actor, who had played patriarch John Dutton on the series since 2018, reportedly demanded "script approval" and final say over how his character exited the show — but the studio refused.

Article continues below advertisement
kevin costner box office flop m self funded horizon m opening
Source: MEGA

Costner had a 'moral death' clause in his contract related to his character, John Dutton.

MORE ON:
Kevin Costner
Article continues below advertisement

Costner had also demanded an extremely short filming schedule so that he could continue filming Horizon: An America Saga. He wrote, directed, stars in, and reportedly spent $38 million of his own money to finance the planned multi-part series; the first movie is out June 28 and is expected to earn just $12 million on opening weekend, and Part 2 will hit theaters in August.

“I owe the fans the best movie I can make,” Costner explained. “If I give up movies and don’t want to make anymore, that’s my business. But if I choose to make movies, I have the fans right on my shoulder. And not to cater to them, but to kind of take them in a direction maybe they didn’t even think something could possibly go so. I make [movies] for people. It’s not my movie anymore, it’s the fans’ that have supported me. It’s for them ... Well, I’m not saying they are [going to like it], but I’m saying I think if I like it, I think they will like it.”

Article continues below advertisement
kevin costner few broken parts left divorce leave worst behind pp
Source: MEGA

Costner broke the news to fans in an Instagram video.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Costner officially announced his departure in a video posted on social media last week. "Hi everyone, I just want to reach out and let you know that after this long year and a half of working on Horizon and doing all the things that that's required and thinking about Yellowstone, that beloved series that I love, that I know you love, I just realized that I'm not going to be able to continue season 5B or into the future," he said.

"It was something that really changed me. I loved it. And I know you loved it. And I just wanted to let you know that I won't be returning," Costner added. "I love the relationship we've been able to develop, and I'll see you at the movies."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.