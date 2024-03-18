Ex-Banking Exec James 'Jes' Staley Desperately Battles to Keep Evidence in The Now-Settled Jeffrey Epstein Lawsuit Sealed

Disgraced banking exec James ‘Jes’ Staley is desperately trying to block the release of federal court documents detailing how he allegedly assaulted a Jeffery Epstein sex trafficking victim, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The legal maneuver was unearthed in a five-page legal letter to prevent the deposition of a woman, known as Jane Doe, who was the lead plaintiff in a class-action lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase for allegedly facilitating Epstein’s underage flesh peddling operation.

Jane Doe accused Staley, former head of JPMorgan’s private banking, of allegedly raping her during his chummy decades-long relationship with Epstein laid bare in a series of scandalous emails.