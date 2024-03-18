Ex-Banking Exec James 'Jes' Staley Desperately Battles to Keep Evidence in The Now-Settled Jeffrey Epstein Lawsuit Sealed
Disgraced banking exec James ‘Jes’ Staley is desperately trying to block the release of federal court documents detailing how he allegedly assaulted a Jeffery Epstein sex trafficking victim, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The legal maneuver was unearthed in a five-page legal letter to prevent the deposition of a woman, known as Jane Doe, who was the lead plaintiff in a class-action lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase for allegedly facilitating Epstein’s underage flesh peddling operation.
Jane Doe accused Staley, former head of JPMorgan’s private banking, of allegedly raping her during his chummy decades-long relationship with Epstein laid bare in a series of scandalous emails.
Even though the case was settled in June, a panic-stricken Staley learned the N.Y. Times filed court papers seeking to unseal five exhibits – including Jane Doe’s sworn deposition detailing excerpts of the alleged rape.
“Mr. Staley’s interest in keeping Doe’s false and untested testimony confidential is immense,” Staley’s high-powered attorney Stephen L. Wohlgemuth stated in the legal letter seeking to keep the gnarly allegations hidden.
“Continued sealing is entirely appropriate for inflammatory accusations from a publicly anonymous witness that has never had her allegations tested in court or been subjected to any examination by Mr. Staley’s counsel.”
“Moreover, the deposition in question occurred before Mr. Staley was a party to these cases—meaning that Mr. Staley’s counsel did not participate in that deposition and had no opportunity to cross-examine her then,” Wohlgemuth added. “Indeed, Mr. Staley has never cross-examined Doe, because Mr. Staley’s deposition of Doe was repeatedly delayed, including at Doe’s request, and the case settled before the deposition took place.”
Stalely, 67, became the poster boy of the banking scandal when emails released in the high-stakes lawsuit showed he exchanged disturbing photographs of women in suggestive poses and visited the perv’s Virgin Island’s home on multiple occasions.
The emails also showed the two discussed sex with the young women, “who they referred to by the names of Disney princesses that Epstein procured for Staley.”
JPMorgan agreed to pay $290 million to nearly 200 sexual abuse victims trafficked by Epstein was suspiciously found hanging in his New York jail cell in August 2019, while awaiting a sex trafficking trial for allegedly providing a bevy of young girls to powerful politicians and businessmen – rumored to include Prince Andrew.
Battered and wounded, Staley tried to slither into obscurity until February 27, 2024, when Times filed a motion to unseal the judicial records.
Within weeks, Staley’s lawyer filed the response letter to preserve his already tattered reputation by insisting: "Mr. Staley has consistently and repeatedly denied those false allegations."
“To be sure, Mr. Staley recognizes that there is some public interest in understanding Epstein’s criminal activities,” the letter stated.
“But even if that interest outweighed Mr. Staley’s privacy concerns (it does not), the unverified, untested testimony of Jane Doe in the exhibits at issue is hardly a unique font of information on this subject. And even intense public interest does not suspend the normal rules for determining what constitutes judicial records or negate the interests of affected parties such as Mr. Staley.”