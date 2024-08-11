SPOILER: Montana Resident Leaks Details of ‘Yellowstone’ Finale — in Giant Middle Finger to ‘Obnoxious’ Bosses of Smash Show… After its Shooting Terrorized Their Neighborhood

The viral Reddit thread titled “A final ‘eff’ you to Yellowstone and its filming”, posted by MysteriousGoalz on the Missoula subreddit, read: “On Tuesday, they snap at my spouse for parking near one of their “crew” vehicles and start yapping about how they’ve paid good money for this street (?) and done deals with neighbors and city blah blah blah.”

They described how the camera crew would have massive stadium lights illuminating the entire street on enormous cranes. They allegedly had five or six cranes positioned all around the neighborhood that lit up stadium lights at 10 pm.

The post read: “This goes on for at least two hours. We have a 10-month-old who starts screaming because the lights are in his nursery. Move him but the lights are still blaring into the house and he’s still worked up. THIS GOES ON TIL PAST MIDNIGHT. WTF. Have some courtesy, you are in a neighborhood!”

“I am so irate at about 11-11:30 that I am about to go yell at whatever officious little twit is running this clown show, when two of our friends who were staying with us from out of town come in and are like, “The Yellowstone people harassed us and told us to leave because we were going to see whatever they were filming and it was supposed to be some big secret.”