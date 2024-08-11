SPOILER: Montana Resident Leaks Details of ‘Yellowstone’ Finale — in Giant Middle Finger to ‘Obnoxious’ Bosses of Smash Show… After its Shooting Terrorized Their Neighborhood
A Montana resident took to Reddit to spoil the finale of Yellowstone as a final middle finger to the showrunners of the hit Paramount show.
One of the biggest criticisms the show has faced from those who live near iconic locations of the Paramount hit is its ruined otherwise peaceful places in Montana due to the on-location shooting and tourists flocking to the state.
As the hit series shoots its final episodes in the state, one local resident decided to share everything they know about a massive spoiler surrounding the show's finale.
The viral Reddit thread titled “A final ‘eff’ you to Yellowstone and its filming”, posted by MysteriousGoalz on the Missoula subreddit, read: “On Tuesday, they snap at my spouse for parking near one of their “crew” vehicles and start yapping about how they’ve paid good money for this street (?) and done deals with neighbors and city blah blah blah.”
They described how the camera crew would have massive stadium lights illuminating the entire street on enormous cranes. They allegedly had five or six cranes positioned all around the neighborhood that lit up stadium lights at 10 pm.
The post read: “This goes on for at least two hours. We have a 10-month-old who starts screaming because the lights are in his nursery. Move him but the lights are still blaring into the house and he’s still worked up. THIS GOES ON TIL PAST MIDNIGHT. WTF. Have some courtesy, you are in a neighborhood!”
“I am so irate at about 11-11:30 that I am about to go yell at whatever officious little twit is running this clown show, when two of our friends who were staying with us from out of town come in and are like, “The Yellowstone people harassed us and told us to leave because we were going to see whatever they were filming and it was supposed to be some big secret.”
The local claimed an extra from the secret scene spilled the beans about what went down during filming.
*SPOILERS*
According to the Reddit leak, Jamie likely dies after being shot, Beth was rushed out in an ambulance, and Rip’s fate is unknown as it all unfolds over a secret fight scene that took days to film.
The post ended: “If that was the big, ‘secret’ finale/fight, Yellowstone, your crew’s s----- conduct towards the neighbors the past few days/over the summer, and even two years ago when you filmed at the house, as well as your condescending attitude towards Montanans in Missoula, the Flathead, and the Bitterroot earned you no friends and spoiled it. No one would have bothered sharing this ‘secret scene’ had you treated everyone with some modicum of respect. You didn’t. This is the outcome. Goodbye, do not return.”
According to Outkick, Paramount can’t remove the Reddit post.
They’ve reportedly asked the poster to take it down, but there has been no follow-up on the post yet.
The comments on the spoiler-filled rant were filled with fans hoping this is all some “elaborate ploy” and “not real”. However, we won’t know for sure until the final episodes air.
