BIDEN FINALLLY BREAKS SILENCE: Joe Gives Heartbreaking First Interview Since Quitting White House Race — ‘Democrats Thought I Was Gonna Hurt Them... I Can’t Even Say How Old I Am’

During his interview with CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa, Biden acknowledged the vulnerability of down ballot candidates and reaffirmed his previous pledge to be a transitional figure.

Biden said: “The polls we had showed that it was a neck-and-neck race, woulda been down to the wire. But what happened was a number of my Democratic colleagues in the House and Senate thought that I was gonna hurt them in the races. And I was concerned if I stayed in the race, that would be the topic.”

He believed the discussions about his age and Nancy Pelosi’s recent comments would have been a “distraction” on the campaign trail.

“Number two, when I ran the first time, I thought of myself as being a transition president. I can’t even say how old I am. It’s hard for me to get it outta my mouth,” he explained. “But things got movin’ so quickly, it — didn’t happen. And the combination was that I thought it is the critical issue for me still, it’s not a joke, maintaining this democracy.”