BIDEN FINALLLY BREAKS SILENCE: Joe Gives Heartbreaking First Interview Since Quitting White House Race — ‘Democrats Thought I Was Gonna Hurt Them... I Can’t Even Say How Old I Am’
President Joe Biden gave his first interview since dropping out of the 2024 presidential race to discuss the two main reasons he stepped down.
During his interview with CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa, Biden acknowledged the vulnerability of down ballot candidates and reaffirmed his previous pledge to be a transitional figure.
Biden said: “The polls we had showed that it was a neck-and-neck race, woulda been down to the wire. But what happened was a number of my Democratic colleagues in the House and Senate thought that I was gonna hurt them in the races. And I was concerned if I stayed in the race, that would be the topic.”
He believed the discussions about his age and Nancy Pelosi’s recent comments would have been a “distraction” on the campaign trail.
“Number two, when I ran the first time, I thought of myself as being a transition president. I can’t even say how old I am. It’s hard for me to get it outta my mouth,” he explained. “But things got movin’ so quickly, it — didn’t happen. And the combination was that I thought it is the critical issue for me still, it’s not a joke, maintaining this democracy.”
The Commander-in-Chief told Costa it's a great honor to be president and said he had an obligation to the country to do "the most important thing you can do ... defeat [Donald] Trump".
He made the historic decision with a small circle of people, including his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, in Delaware at his Rehoboth Beach vacation home while he was recovering from COVID-19.
- Donald Trump Launches Latest Attack On Kamala Harris by Using Surprise Press Conference to Stoke World War 3 Fears... Again
- WATCH: Biden Says If Trump Loses the Election ‘I’m Not Confident’ There Will Be a Peaceful Transfer of Power
- Kamala Harris’ VP Running Mate Gov Tim Walz Sparks Security Fears as He ‘Always Has to Sit Up Front Due to Car Sickness’
Costa asked Biden about his health and whether he would be on the campaign trail.
Biden said: “All I can say is, ‘Watch.’ That’s all. Look, I had a really, really bad day in that debate because I was sick. But I have no serious problem.”
“I was talkin’ to Gov. [Josh] Shapiro, who’s a friend. We have got to win Pennsylvania, my original home state,” the president explained. “He and I are puttin’ together a campaign tour in Pennsylvania. I’m gonna be campaigning in other states as well. And I’m gonna do whatever Kamala thinks I can do to help most.”
He told the CBS reporter he frequently talks to Harris and called her new running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, “a great guy”.
Biden told Costa: “As we say, if we grew up in the same neighborhood, we’d have been friends. He’s my kind of guy. He’s real, he’s smart. I’ve known him for several decades. I think it’s a hell of a team.”
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.