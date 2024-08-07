Josh Shapiro Snubbed as Kamala Harris’ VP Pick as She Feared He’d Steal ‛Spotlight’ and Alienate Anti-Israel Progressives
Presumptive Democratic nominee Kamala Harris reportedly had interesting reasons for not choosing Josh Shapiro as her running mate.
Sources claimed Harris feared the Pennsylvania governor would steal her "spotlight" and alienate anti-Israeli progressives, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While Shapiro emerged as an early frontrunner for Harris’ pick for vice president, she ultimately chose Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, 60.
Shapiro, 51, expressed "enthusiastic support" for the Harris-Walz ticket, calling the 60-year-old an "exceptionally strong" choice.
In an X post, the Pennsylvania governor wrote: "Over the next 90 days, I look forward to traveling all across the Commonwealth to unite Pennsylvanians behind Kamala Harris’ campaign to defeat Donald Trump, become the 47th President of the United States, and build a better future for our country."
But insiders said Harris, 59, considered factors other than policy and political record when selecting her running mate.
Political consultant Hank Sheinkopf told a news outlet Walz was a "safer choice" due to Shapiro's pro-Israel stance. Prior to President Joe Biden announcing he was stepping aside, there was a growing divide within the Democratic party regarding the Biden administration's continued support for Israel amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
Some social media users expressed outrage at the 81-year-old president – and went as far as branding him "Genocide Joe", despite the president's effort to increase humanitarian aid in the region and a brief pause on a shipment of U.S.-made ammunition to Israel.
Sheinkopf told The Post: "Harris doesn’t need a battle over Israel-Gaza."
The political consultant, who previously worked on Bill Clinton's re-election campaign, noted a large swath of Democrat voters are not as pro-Israel as in the past.
Sheinkopf added: "She has to keep the progressives in the fold".
He isn't the only one in the political sphere who felt Shapiro's pro-Israel position played a key role in the 59-year-old selecting Walz.
Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson said in a recent interview: "I think that clearly was a major factor, is that she was reluctant to put a vice presidential nominee on the ticket with Jewish heritage because they’re having a split in the Democratic Party."
"They have a pro-Palestinian, in some cases pro-Hamas wing of the Democratic Party. Sadly for Josh Shapiro, because of his heritage, I think that is the reason he was overlooked."
Another Democratic operative believed Shapiro's past as a volunteer for the IDF did not play as big of a factor as the governor's potential to outshine Harris.
The insider explained: "My honest sense is that Harris had a concern that Shapiro would overshadow her and be the spotlight of the ticket here. What this pick came down to was, more or less, vibes."
Walz was also described by the insider as having a "Midwestern do-no-harm vibe".
