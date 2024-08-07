Josh Shapiro Snubbed as Kamala Harris’ VP Pick as She Feared He’d Steal ‛Spotlight’ and Alienate Anti-Israel Progressives

While Shapiro emerged as an early frontrunner for Harris’ pick for vice president, she ultimately chose Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, 60.

Shapiro, 51, expressed "enthusiastic support" for the Harris-Walz ticket, calling the 60-year-old an "exceptionally strong" choice.

In an X post, the Pennsylvania governor wrote: "Over the next 90 days, I look forward to traveling all across the Commonwealth to unite Pennsylvanians behind Kamala Harris’ campaign to defeat Donald Trump, become the 47th President of the United States, and build a better future for our country."