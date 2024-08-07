Elon Musk Accused of ‘Race Baiting’ on X as Far-Right Riots Triggered by Taylor Swift Dance Class Stabbings Explode

Elon Musk was swiftly called out for allowing misinformation to fester on his social media platform X.

Civil unrest was sparked after three young girls were stabbed and killed at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport, United Kingdom, last month.

Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Bebe King, 6, all passed away from the horrific attack. Several other children and adults were also injured at the scene. This led to a number of riots and other incidents of far-right violence over rumors of the potential identity of the attacker, RadarOnline.com can reveal.