Elon Musk Accused of ‘Race Baiting’ on X as Far-Right Riots Triggered by Taylor Swift Dance Class Stabbings Explode

elon musk accused race baiting riots taylor swift dance stabbings pp
Source: MEGA
By:

Aug. 7 2024, Published 7:26 p.m. ET

Elon Musk was swiftly called out for allowing misinformation to fester on his social media platform X.

Civil unrest was sparked after three young girls were stabbed and killed at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport, United Kingdom, last month.

Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Bebe King, 6, all passed away from the horrific attack. Several other children and adults were also injured at the scene. This led to a number of riots and other incidents of far-right violence over rumors of the potential identity of the attacker, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

elon musk accused race baiting riots taylor swift dance stabbings
Source: MEGA

Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Bebe King, 6, all passed away in a stabbing attack.

The suspect was falsely-rumored to be an immigrant named "Ali Al-Shakati", but police later arrested 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana, a resident of Lanchashire.

As local riots raged on, the Tesla CEO shared an unverified video which depicted what was described as an "armed Muslim patrol" who were on their way to "attack journalists".

elon musk accused race baiting riots taylor swift dance stabbings
Source: MEGA

17-year-old Axel Rudakubana, a resident of Lanchashire, was arrested by police for the stabbing attack.

Musk also made a controversial social media post that stated "civil war is inevitable" in the UK.

After Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated the government will "not tolerate attacks on mosques or Muslim communities", Musk shot back: "Why aren't all communities protected in Britain? @Keir_Starmer."

elon musk deposition exposed admits fake x account role play son
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk made a number of controversial social media comments after the attack.

British journalist Krishnan Guru-Murthy slammed the X owner for his posts, saying: "Do you want to do an interview about this? You are causing a lot of waves here in Britain at a very dangerous time."

Another X user replied: "Bravo Krishnan. Elon is pouring petrol on the flames of division. With that immense IQ…surely @elonmusk should know better. Perhaps he can explain to the rest of us why he would make such inflammatory comments."

Another then accused Musk of race-baiting, writing: "Elon isn’t interested in discussion or the truth. He is interested in race-baiting, escalating tensions and encouraging anarchy."

Television personality Piers Morgan also called Musk out for spreading misinformation surrounding the attack.

Morgan said: "Elon, fake news was posted that the triple child-killer was a Muslim illegal immigrant who came in on a small boat and was on a terror watchlist. This prompted far-right rioters to attack Muslims & asylum seekers. I haven’t seen you mention/condemn any of this?”

elon musk accused race baiting riots taylor swift dance stabbings
Source: MEGA

Prince William and Kate Middleton expressed their condolences to the grieving families after the stabbing attack on July 29.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Prince William and Kate Middleton expressed their shared horror shortly after the stabbings on July 29.

The Prince and Princess of Wales wrote via X: "As parents, we cannot begin to imagine what the families, friends and loved ones of those killed and injured in Southport today are going through. We send our love, thoughts and prayers to all those involved in this horrid and heinous attack."

