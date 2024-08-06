Donald Trump Announces He’s Doing a ‘Major Interview’ With Billionaire X Owner Elon Musk
Despite his recent tirade against electric vehicles, Donald Trump and Elon Musk still appear to be on friendly terms, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Republican presidential nominee took to his Truth Social platform and wrote: “ON MONDAY NIGHT I’LL BE DOING A MAJOR INTERVIEW WITH ELON MUSK — Details to follow!”
No further information was posted, but responses over on X revealed users had mixed opinions about the sit-down. One person stated the interview had the "potential to break the Internet", while others promised to tune in.
However, a separate user said: “I really hope he spends some time with Elon off camera to get educated about EV’s.”
The tweet was a reference to Trump’s rally in Atlanta on Saturday during which he stated: “[Vice President Kamala Harris] wants to get rid of gas-powered cars and replace them with all electric. They don’t go far, they cost too much, they’re all made in China; other than that, they’re fantastic, and I’m for electric cars. I have to be, you know, because Elon endorsed me very strongly, Elon. So, I have no choice.”
Musk, who also runs Tesla and SpaceX, publicly shared words of support for Trump following the assassination attempt on Trump’s life at his Butler, Pennsylvania rally on July 13.
The billionaire businessman posted the photo of a bloodied Trump pumping his fist and wrote: “I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery.”
Musk also stated that he would give $45 million a month to the America PAC backing Trump, but on July 23, he clarified: “I am making some donations to America PAC, but at a much lower level and the key values of the PAC are supporting a meritocracy & individual freedom. Republicans are mostly, but not entirely, on the side of merit & freedom.”
Trump, 78, posted the interview announcement one day after the North Carolina Board of Elections announced it had opened an investigation into the America PAC.
As the controversial politician continues his presidential campaign, he also made the surprise decision to pull out of a scheduled ABC Sept. 10 debate with Vice President Harris, and instead, challenged her to a debate on Fox News.
The unexpected move was announced on social media on Friday, August 2, with Trump declaring, "I have agreed with Fox News to debate Kamala Harris on Wednesday, September 4th."
In a late-night post on Truth Social, Trump explained his decision to back out of the ABC debate, claiming it was “terminated” because President Joe Biden would no longer participate.
He cited ongoing litigation against ABC Network and George Stephanopoulos, alleging his reputation was tarnished by reports related to a lawsuit in which he was found civilly liable for sexual assault.
Trump wrote: “The Fox News Debate will be held in the Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, at a site in an area to be determined. The Moderators of the Debate will be Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, and the Rules will be similar to the Rules of my Debate with Sleepy Joe, who has been treated horribly by his Party – BUT WITH A FULL ARENA AUDIENCE!”
