Donald Trump Announces He’s Doing a ‘Major Interview’ With Billionaire X Owner Elon Musk

The Republican presidential nominee took to his Truth Social platform and wrote: “ON MONDAY NIGHT I’LL BE DOING A MAJOR INTERVIEW WITH ELON MUSK — Details to follow!”

Despite his recent tirade against electric vehicles, Donald Trump and Elon Musk still appear to be on friendly terms, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

No further information was posted, but responses over on X revealed users had mixed opinions about the sit-down. One person stated the interview had the "potential to break the Internet", while others promised to tune in.

However, a separate user said: “I really hope he spends some time with Elon off camera to get educated about EV’s.”

The tweet was a reference to Trump’s rally in Atlanta on Saturday during which he stated: “[Vice President Kamala Harris] wants to get rid of gas-powered cars and replace them with all electric. They don’t go far, they cost too much, they’re all made in China; other than that, they’re fantastic, and I’m for electric cars. I have to be, you know, because Elon endorsed me very strongly, Elon. So, I have no choice.”