Did Taylor Swift Just Endorse Kamala Harris for President on Instagram? Watch the Video and Decide!

The photo in question is the seventh slide in a series from one of her Eras Tour shows in Warsaw, Poland, on Tuesday night. It shows Swift during the Lover part of her set standing at the front of the stage with her pink guitar.

Behind her and to her left, there’s a woman in shadow, that at first glance could be mistaken for Harris. The woman appears to be waving as she walks away from Swift.

The post itself simply stated: “Oh I loved those Warsaw shows SO much!!! Our first time ever playing in Poland, but it won’t be the last... I seriously had the best time 😆 Also want to thank those beautiful crowds for making us the first tour to play 3 nights in a row in your stadium!! I can’t believe we have 2 cities left on the European leg of The Eras Tour. It’s truly flown by. See you 🔜 Vienna!”

Comments on the post were disabled, but it didn’t stop fans jumping on X to speculate.