Did Taylor Swift Just Endorse Kamala Harris for President on Instagram? Watch the Video and Decide!
Taylor Swift fans may just need to calm down.
A post on the pop superstar’s Instagram page has gone viral as fans speculate a picture revealing a silhouette on the stage with the singer is Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris. Fans suggested that Swift, known for dropping hints that fans call Easter eggs, created this image to subtly endorse Harris ahead of the November 2024 presidential election.
RadarOnline.com can reveal it appears as though the picture is simply one of Swift’s backup singers walking across the stage.
The photo in question is the seventh slide in a series from one of her Eras Tour shows in Warsaw, Poland, on Tuesday night. It shows Swift during the Lover part of her set standing at the front of the stage with her pink guitar.
Behind her and to her left, there’s a woman in shadow, that at first glance could be mistaken for Harris. The woman appears to be waving as she walks away from Swift.
The post itself simply stated: “Oh I loved those Warsaw shows SO much!!! Our first time ever playing in Poland, but it won’t be the last... I seriously had the best time 😆 Also want to thank those beautiful crowds for making us the first tour to play 3 nights in a row in your stadium!! I can’t believe we have 2 cities left on the European leg of The Eras Tour. It’s truly flown by. See you 🔜 Vienna!”
Comments on the post were disabled, but it didn’t stop fans jumping on X to speculate.
One fan wrote: “It’s what Taylor calls an ‘Easter Egg,’ which means a clue. She is letting us know she is about to endorse Kamala...probably waiting until she gets off her tour in a few weeks, and will be back in the states (well before the election).”
Another posted: “Taylor Swift just low key endorsed Kamala Harris and MAGA is losing their minds.”
But one X user, Jacob Wulff, who lists himself as a Donald Trump supporter, took the time to find video from the concert and pointed out that it is indeed just one of Swift’s dancers walking across the stage.
He said: “Thankfully it's not Taylor Swift endorsing Kamala Harris. I found the raw video. Myth busted.”
Despite that, fans still pushed back on X with one tweeting: “Don’t you think she could’ve used any of her millions of pics? Why choose that one?”
Another chimed in: “This has been my point. Taylor chose that SPECIFIC image from dozens of images. She knew what it looked like.”
The photo was posted on the same day Harris named Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her vice-presidential running mate.
To date, Swift has not endorsed anyone, but as RadarOnline , she posted an endorsement for Tennessee Democrat Phil Bredesen for Senate in July 2018 on her Instagram, stating she found his opponent’s position on issues appalling.
“I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love. Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn.
“As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape."
