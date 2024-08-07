Indiana Man Charged With Murder of Girlfriend’s 21-Month-Old Daughter, Blames Dog for Infant’s Death: Court Documents

An Indiana man has been arrested after authorities claim he shook his girlfriend’s young daughter, causing brain swelling and pressure inside her skull that ultimately led to death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to the 7th Judicial Circuit Prosecuting Attorney for Dearborn and Ohio counties, officers responded to St. Elizabeth Hospital Dearborn on July 24 in reference to a 21-month-old girl with a “suspicious head injury”, Front Page Detectives reported.