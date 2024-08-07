Indiana Man Charged With Murder of Girlfriend’s 21-Month-Old Daughter, Blames Dog for Infant’s Death: Court Documents
An Indiana man has been arrested after authorities claim he shook his girlfriend’s young daughter, causing brain swelling and pressure inside her skull that ultimately led to death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to the 7th Judicial Circuit Prosecuting Attorney for Dearborn and Ohio counties, officers responded to St. Elizabeth Hospital Dearborn on July 24 in reference to a 21-month-old girl with a “suspicious head injury”, Front Page Detectives reported.
Investigators determined 25-year-old Jesse Sartin allegedly shook the girl for around 20 seconds while her mother, Sartin’s girlfriend, was at work.
According to court documents obtained by WLWT-TV, Sartin initially told police the toddler's death was accidental, claiming the child stood on a chair stool and the dog knocked her off.
The suspect told police the girl fell unconscious when he picked her up, so he drove her to pick up her mother before then heading to the hospital, officials said.
The girl was transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital for emergency brain surgery. Doctors then determined the child’s injuries were not consistent with a fall, but with shaking, court documents allege.
Days after the incident, officials said Sartin admitted to shaking the child after giving her a bath and claimed she “was being aggressive and flailing her arms not wanting to get out of the bathtub.”
He said he dried her off but she continued to cry, so he placed her on the chair before the dog knocked her off, police said.
On Aug. 1, the girl died from her injuries at the hospital, authorities said.
An autopsy showed the girl sustained brain swelling and severe hemorrhages in her eyes and her spinal cord. Her death was ruled a homicide, according to officials.
On Aug. 2, Sartin was charged with murder and aggravated battery resulting in death, police said.
Sartin made his first court appearance on Aug. 5, and investigators read part of a letter he wrote to the victim’s mother, WXIX-TV reported.
He reportedly wrote: "Once the bubbles were gone, I drained the water and put her toys away."
"I tried to pull her out but she didn’t want to get out. Screaming and swinging her arms. I tried to pull her out but she kept pulling away and I was getting upset. Baby, I’m so upset. I shook her trying to get her to calm down."
