Stolen Valor Scandal Deepens: Brazen Tim Walz Sparks Vets’ Fury After Wearing Hat Bearing US Army Special Forces Crest — a Unit He Never Served In

Walz was New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy’s guest at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford to see a Bruce Springsteen Concert. The two governors were joined by former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro.

During the show, a picture of the Minnesota governor wearing a camo hat featuring the Special Forces crest was shared.

Some view wearing a hat in support of a military organization as a kind gesture, but it is heavily criticized within military veteran circles. It is frowned upon because it is viewed as misleading people into thinking an individual served with a specific unit.