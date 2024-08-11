Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Tim Walz

Stolen Valor Scandal Deepens: Brazen Tim Walz Sparks Vets’ Fury After Wearing Hat Bearing US Army Special Forces Crest — a Unit He Never Served In

Photo of Tim Walz, Phil Murphy, Beto O'Rourke and Josh Shapiro
Source: @PhilMurphy/X

Tim Walz was criticized for wearing a hat bearing the U.S. Army Special Forces crest.

By:

Aug. 11 2024, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz was criticized for wearing a hat bearing the U.S. Army Special Forces crest – a unit he never served with.

Article continues below advertisement
tim walz stolen valor scandal hat us army special forces crest
Source: @PhilMurphy/X

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has been accused of ‘Stolen Valor’.

Walz was New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy’s guest at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford to see a Bruce Springsteen Concert. The two governors were joined by former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro.

During the show, a picture of the Minnesota governor wearing a camo hat featuring the Special Forces crest was shared.

Some view wearing a hat in support of a military organization as a kind gesture, but it is heavily criticized within military veteran circles. It is frowned upon because it is viewed as misleading people into thinking an individual served with a specific unit.

Article continues below advertisement
tim walz under siege cowardly vp hosted muslim cleric stolen valor
Source: MEGA

Walz retired from the military without seeing any combat during his service.

Article continues below advertisement

Several military soldiers and veterans took to social media to criticize the Democratic nominee for vice president for the military faux pas.

A U.S. Army Green Beret wrote on X: “Hey Tim Walz, this you? Do you often wear our crest even though you were only National Guard with zero deployments, never went through SFAS or the Q course, and by all accounts never even worked with Special Forces?”

Another X user commented: “As a 20+ year veteran, Tim Walz knows how offensive it is for someone to wear the insignia of a unit they weren’t a part of – especially the 1st Special Forces Command (Airborne). Time for an apology and promise never to do it again. Shame on you Walz.”

MORE ON:
Tim Walz
Article continues below advertisement
tim walz stolen valor scandal hat us army special forces crest
Source: MEGA

Walz was selected to be Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate.

Article continues below advertisement

Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate has been criticized for "stolen valor" and embellishing his military service record in recent weeks – with the Donald Trump campaign using the criticism to their advantage against the Harris/Walz ticket.

In his 25 years of service, Walz never served in a combat zone. He served in an artillery unit of the Minnesota National Guard, but he was deployed for a short time to Italy during the war in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Article continues below advertisement
tim walz stolen valor scandal hat us army special forces crest
Source: X

Walz was heavily criticized for his various hand gestures during a recent rally.

Article continues below advertisement

Walz also faced criticism for his bizarre mannerisms during a recent campaign rally in Las Vegas.

In a video circulating on X, the Minnesota Governor can be seen joyously clapping as the crowd of thousands went wild. He also awkwardly gestured with his hands throughout his entire speech at the stump.

While some critics suggested the former teacher had “villain energy”, others suggested he had “jazz” or “spirit fingers”.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.