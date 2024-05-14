Born to Run? Eric Trump Claims Dad Donald is More Popular Than Bruce Springsteen After New Jersey Rally
Eric Trump raised eyebrows this week after he claimed that his ex-president father was more popular than Bruce Springsteen, RadarOnline.com can report.
Eric’s loaded remarks came shortly after ex-President Donald Trump held a rally in Wildwood, New Jersey over the weekend.
While it is unclear exactly how many supporters attended Trump’s rally on the Jersey Shore on Saturday, the former president’s 2024 campaign claimed that upwards of 100,000 people gathered in Wildwood to hear Trump speak.
Flash forward to Monday night, and Eric claimed that Springsteen – a New Jersey native – would be lucky to “pull half that amount” at one of his concerts.
“When you see Wildwood on Saturday, where he has 100,000 people show up,” Trump’s son charged during an appearance on Fox News on Monday. “I mean, Bruce Springsteen can’t pull half of that amount!”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Eric was not the only one to cite the Boss in connection to the former president’s Wildwood rally on Saturday.
Ex-President Trump also namedropped Springsteen during his rally on Saturday and, like Eric, claimed that he garnered a “much bigger crowd” than the Born to Run and Glory Days rocker.
“I love these Saturday evenings,” Trump said from the New Jersey stage over the weekend. “Is there anything better than a Trump rally?”
“If some of these wackos came along, you know, these liberal singers, they'd actually vote for me,” he continued. “You know they'd all vote for me. You know, like Bruce Springsteen.”
“We have a much bigger crowd than Bruce Springsteen,” the embattled ex-president added. “Right?”
Several Springsteen fans rushed to social media after Trump’s surprising remarks to point out how the Boss regularly sells out venues that are much larger than where the ex-president held his rally in Wildwood on Saturday.
Other Springsteen fans condemned Trump outright for insulting the I’m on Fire and Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out singer.
“Trump really said his Wildwood rally had a bigger crowd than Bruce Springsteen,” one person tweeted over the weekend. “Someone tell this moron that The Boss sold out MetLife for 3 nights at 82,500 a night.”
“If this was a REAL crowd of my fellow New Jerseyans, and not a bunch of brainwashed posers, there is NO chance they would have allowed this Bruce slander to stand,” another Springsteen fan quipped.
“A rich guy from New York insulting Bruce Springsteen in NJ,” yet another person wrote alongside a clip of Trump’s Wildwood rally. “The man’s a genius.”
“Springsteen literally sold out Giant's Stadium for 10 straight nights during the Born In The USA tour,” another fan noted.
Meanwhile, Eric Trump also used his appearance on The Ingraham Angle on Monday night to complain about the myriad of legal issues his ex-president father has found himself ensnared in ahead of the 2024 election in November.
“They want to take my father down in New York,” the 40-year-old Trump bemoaned. “They want to do it civilly, they want to do it criminally, they want to do it in Georgia, they want to try to do it in Washington, D.C.”
“They go to the farthest-left areas of this country, they have radical prosecutors all with one thing in common, they’re all funded by [George] Soros, every single one,” Trump’s son added, “and they have a damn mission to go after Donald Trump because he’s winning in every single poll.”