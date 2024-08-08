Tim Walz Battalion Veteran Warns ‘Stolen Valor’ Accusations Are ‘Far Darker Than People Think’

While Vance’s timeline about Walz’s career did not align with reality, Ret. Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Behrends, who served in the same battalion as Harris’ running mate, insisted the republican’s “stolen valor” accusations are “far darker than a lot of people think."

During a conversation with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, the veteran alleged: “He’s used the rank that he never achieved in order to advance his political career."

“I mean, he still says he’s a retired command sergeant major to this day, and he’s not. He uses the rank of others to make it look like he's a better person than he is."