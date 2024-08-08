Your tip
Katy Perry Crisis: Singer Slammed Over Links to ‘Sex Fiend’ Dr. Luke — and Her ‘Bland’ Music Efforts

Katy Perry’s new music has been met with harsh criticism.

By:

Aug. 8 2024, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

With her new album, 143, out now, Katy Perry’s new music has not been receiving much praise from critics and fans.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Perry, 39, has been slammed for her collaborative ties with record producer Dr. Luke, who has been accused of sexual assault.

Music consultant Clayton Durant blasted the Woman’s World singer for being a hypocrite, saying: “Promoting a song about modern-day feminism and empowerment becomes counterintuitive when it is associated with someone accused of abusing women.”

katy perry crisis singer slammed over links to sex fiend dr luke and her bland music efforts
Perry has released a new song, Woman’s World, which flopped in the music charts.

The Long Island University professor also called out Perry’s music for being “generic” and having “no personality”.

In 2005, Kesha, 37, claimed Dr. Luke, 50, drugged and sexually assaulted her “to the point she almost lost her life”.

Then, in 2016, Kesha’s lawsuit against Dr. Luke was dismissed for technical reasons.

kesha malaysia
Kesha accused Dr. Luke of drugging and sexually assaulting her ‘to the point she almost lost her life’.

Dr. Luke has denied the allegations and has not been charged with a crime.

He also won a defamation lawsuit against Kesha that was settled in 2023.

Now, Dr. Luke has produced Perry’s Woman's World single, which has lyrics describing gals as “sexy, confident, intelligent, soft, and strong”.

The Teenage Dream singer belts out in the tune: “It’s a woman's world and you’re lucky to be living in it. You better celebrate because, baby, we ain’t going away.”

In July, Perry's latest track debuted at No. 110 on the U.S. Spotify chart.

Katy Perry
Katy Perry
katy perry crisis singer slammed over links to sex fiend dr luke and her bland music efforts
A critic slammed Perry for ‘trying to cash in on Barbie and women power’.

The song vanished from the chart just one day later.

A music video producer suggested: “It’s as if she was trying to cash in on Barbie and women power.

“She missed the mark by so far. It’s like you want to empower women but then you fall into the old misogynistic tropes.”

This is not the only time the singer has faced backlash.

After exiting American Idol, the former TV judge seemed to be done with the singing competition show.

A source claimed she was “glued to her phone” and “coldly ignored” the audience during the commercial breaks.

katy perry bikini pics italy orlando bloom
A critic slammed Perry for ‘falling into the old misogynistic tropes’.

An insider said: “It was off-putting to see how she was so into her phone and ignored fans who were shouting her name.

“Fans shouted, ‘Katy! Katy!’ and ‘We love you Katy!’ and if anything, she would quickly turn around to glance at them, but then go back to texting.

“She acted very cold toward the audience and would not sign any autographs or take any photos with them.”

During the commercial breaks, Perry stuck to her phone while fellow judges, Luke Bryan, 48, and Lionel Richie, reportedly got out of their seats to take selfies and autographs with fans.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

