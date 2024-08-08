Katy Perry Crisis: Singer Slammed Over Links to ‘Sex Fiend’ Dr. Luke — and Her ‘Bland’ Music Efforts

With her new album, 143, out now, Katy Perry’s new music has not been receiving much praise from critics and fans.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Perry, 39, has been slammed for her collaborative ties with record producer Dr. Luke, who has been accused of sexual assault.

Music consultant Clayton Durant blasted the Woman’s World singer for being a hypocrite, saying: “Promoting a song about modern-day feminism and empowerment becomes counterintuitive when it is associated with someone accused of abusing women.”