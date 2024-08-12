Your tip
Jennifer Lopez Visits Ben Affleck to Spend Time With His Kids — ‘She's Always Cared About Them’ Despite Rumored Divorce Drama

Jennifer Lopez visited Ben Affleck's Brentwood apartment on August 11.

Aug. 12 2024, Published 7:02 p.m. ET

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly on the outs – but that doesn't mean the On the Floor singer is abandoning her stepmom relationships with the Batman actor's three kids.

RadarOnline.com can reveal J.Lo was spotted paying a visit to Affleck's Brentwood apartment on Sunday, August 11, after spending some quality time with Samuel, 12, at the mall.

A source shared she is excited to socialize with the all kids before school starts for the year.

Ben Affleck shares Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Affleck, who shares Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, was said to be home at the time of the visit.

A source told People: "Just because she's not with Ben doesn't mean that she doesn't care about his kids.

"She always cared about them. She spent months looking for the perfect house for their blended family last year. Now when she's back in L.A. she wants to spend quality time with them before school resumes and Violet is off to college."

Jennifer Lopez reportedly took Samuel Affleck to the mall on Sunday.

His children's wellbeing is also at the forefront of Affleck's mind, according to a separate source.

Earlier this month, the insider claimed: “Ben’s doing well. He thrives when he’s busy and he’s been working nonstop. The kids are still off from school. He spends a lot of time with them, too."

"It hasn’t been the easiest summer for him either. He’s just trying to stay focused and make every day as good as possible."

Jennifer Lopez has twins Max and Emme, 16, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, it was rumored there was trouble in paradise for Affleck, 51, and Lopez, 55, after they were not photographed together for more than a month earlier this year. It was later confirmed they were living in separate homes as they both continued to pursue their busy careers.

While Lopez was occasionally seen with her wedding ring on, the couple supposedly gave up hopes of reconciliation and took a major step in their split.

A source claimed Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's divorce papers were already finalized.

One insider close to the pair said: “They finalized the divorce papers a month ago but are waiting for the right time to drop them. At that time, they will release a joint statement that will say how they have much love for each other and how they fought to make it work but couldn’t.

“Honestly, in the end, they could not come to a compromise. What they had before is gone and they have both accepted it.”

Despite their attempts to distance from each other, the Jenny From the Block singer and the Argo actor may have to set aside their differences – at least a little bit – as they promote their new movie, Unstoppable.

An insider claimed: “They want to be professional about it. They still believe in it and don’t want to see it fail, but it’s an awkward position.”

