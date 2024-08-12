Jennifer Lopez Visits Ben Affleck to Spend Time With His Kids — ‘She's Always Cared About Them’ Despite Rumored Divorce Drama

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly on the outs – but that doesn't mean the On the Floor singer is abandoning her stepmom relationships with the Batman actor's three kids.

RadarOnline.com can reveal J.Lo was spotted paying a visit to Affleck's Brentwood apartment on Sunday, August 11, after spending some quality time with Samuel, 12, at the mall.

A source shared she is excited to socialize with the all kids before school starts for the year.