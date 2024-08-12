Donald Trump Caught Using Jeffrey Epstein’s Former Jet for Political Events, Campaign Insists Unaware of Plane’s History

Epstein owned the plane up until his death – and even used the private jet for his last flight, in which he traveled from Paris to New Jersey, where FBI agents awaited his arrival to arrest him on sex trafficking charges.

According to Federal Aviation Administration records, the craft’s serial number – 5173 – matched the serial number for Epstein’s plane. It’s reportedly common practice for private jet owners to keep the same “N-number” when registering a leased or recently purchased craft. Epstein used his initials, JE, along with the serial number to register his aircraft, according to Business Insider.

It's also been reported it was not the same private jet owned by Epstein that was dubbed the “Lolita Express”. That plane has since been destroyed.