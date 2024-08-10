Donald Trump’s Campaign Hacked by ‘Hostile Foreign Source’ Who Obtained Dossier on JD Vance

Trump's campaign spokesperson, Steven Cheung, released a statement following the leaks that said: “These documents were obtained illegally from foreign sources hostile to the United States, intended to interfere with the 2024 election and sow chaos throughout our democratic process.”

“On Friday, a new report from Microsoft found that Iranian hackers broke into the account of a ‘high ranking official’ on the US presidential campaign in June 2024, which coincides with the close timing of President Trump’s selection of a vice presidential nominee.”

Cheung declined to state if the campaign had been in contact with Microsoft or law enforcement about the hack.

The identity of the official who was targeted in the campaign was not identified.