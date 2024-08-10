Donald Trump’s Campaign Hacked by ‘Hostile Foreign Source’ Who Obtained Dossier on JD Vance
Donald Trump's campaign have confirmed their internal communications were hacked – blaming “foreign sources hostile to the US” who reportedly obtained dossiers on several people the former president was lining up to be his running mate.
Trump's campaign spokesperson, Steven Cheung, released a statement following the leaks that said: “These documents were obtained illegally from foreign sources hostile to the United States, intended to interfere with the 2024 election and sow chaos throughout our democratic process.”
“On Friday, a new report from Microsoft found that Iranian hackers broke into the account of a ‘high ranking official’ on the US presidential campaign in June 2024, which coincides with the close timing of President Trump’s selection of a vice presidential nominee.”
Cheung declined to state if the campaign had been in contact with Microsoft or law enforcement about the hack.
The identity of the official who was targeted in the campaign was not identified.
Politico received emails from an anonymous account with internal documents sent inside the former president’s campaign.
The outlet was able to confirm that the documents were authentic and contained a research dossier done on the GOP nominee for vice president, J.D. Vance.
According to the report, the research dossier was a 271-page document based on publicly available information about the Ohio senator's past records and statements, including his past criticisms of the ex-prez.
Another document was a partial research dossier on Florida Senator Marco Rubio, whose name was also in contention as a possible running mate for Trump.
The anonymous AOL account identifying themselves as “Robert” told Politico that they had a “variety of documents from [Trump’s] legal and court documents to internal campaign discussions.”
When asked how he obtained the documents, Robert responded: “I suggest you don’t be curious about where I got them from. Any answer to this question will compromise me and also legally restricts you from publishing them.”
According to a report from the Microsoft Threat Analysis Center, groups connected to the Iranian government are allegedly ramping up their efforts to interfere with voters’ decision-making in the 2024 presidential election by targeting individuals on the far left and the far right.