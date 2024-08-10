Dylan Mulvaney Cashes in on Bud Light Culture War, Turns Scandal Into a ‘Campy, Queer Love Letter to My Younger Self’ Musical

The show is an autobiographical story about Mulvaney's life and the public outrage that went down when she had a short-lived partnership with Bud Light.

During the show, the TikTok star quips: “Turns out late-stage capitalism and misogyny was responsible for my demise.”

Throughout the one-woman production, Mulvaney recounts how, when she was 4, she’d already told her conservative Catholic mother that she was meant to be a girl.

The show also touches on how her own relationship with God and her best friend changed as she attended Catholic school in San Diego and how her life was permanently changed when she gained fame and infamy as a social media influencer.