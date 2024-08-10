Dylan Mulvaney Cashes in on Bud Light Culture War, Turns Scandal Into a ‘Campy, Queer Love Letter to My Younger Self’ Musical
27-year-old trans TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney has broken out of social media to cash in on the recent Bud Light culture war battle with costume changes and musical numbers galore, debuting her newly produced one-woman musical, "F------."
Directed by Tim Jackson, who choreographed the Tony-winning revival of Merrily We Roll Along on Broadway, Mulvaney’s debut will feature original songs throughout its runtime.
It will also feature video cameos from Jonathan Van Ness and RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Ts Madison, and a cardboard cutout of Glee actor Chris Colfer standing in for Mulvaney’s former co-worker at a Lush cosmetics store.
The show is an autobiographical story about Mulvaney's life and the public outrage that went down when she had a short-lived partnership with Bud Light.
During the show, the TikTok star quips: “Turns out late-stage capitalism and misogyny was responsible for my demise.”
Throughout the one-woman production, Mulvaney recounts how, when she was 4, she’d already told her conservative Catholic mother that she was meant to be a girl.
The show also touches on how her own relationship with God and her best friend changed as she attended Catholic school in San Diego and how her life was permanently changed when she gained fame and infamy as a social media influencer.
Mulvaney decided to slightly fictionalize the Bud Light episode, changing the beer company's name to represent part of a legally different corporate brand titled "Trans Palatability". At one point in the show, an unnamed bearded male country singer shoots beer cans with a squirt gun, mocking Kid Rock's infamous viral video.
Mulvaney told outlets that she thinks TERFs or conservatives may have radicalized against the trans community because "they’re upset that they have lost their gay male friends in the process." But the social media icon quickly adds a joking disclaimer that she couldn’t afford the liability insurance to delve any deeper into that theory.
In the show, she declares: “Nothing will ever be enough for those f------.”