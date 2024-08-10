Tim Walz Under Siege: Kamala’s ‘Cowardly’ VP Pick ‘Repeatedly’ Hosted Muslim Cleric Who Celebrated Oct. 7 Massacre — as His ‘Stolen Valor’ Scandal Deepens

In May 2023, Asad Zaman, head of the Muslim American Society of Minnesota, joined other Muslim leaders for a meeting about mosque security with Walz’s office in Minnesota. Zaman also spoke at a May 2020 event to call for peaceful protests with the governor during the riots in Minnesota sparked after George Floyd’s death.

In the last few years, Imam Asad Zaman has used his Facebook page to share official Hamas press releases, blog posts from antisemitic sites and a 2015 link to a pro-Hitler film, "The Greatest Story Never Told."

According to the Anti-Defamation League, the neo-Nazi propaganda film is infamous for being antisemitic and popular among fringe anti-jewish groups.