Tim Walz Under Siege: Kamala’s ‘Cowardly’ VP Pick ‘Repeatedly’ Hosted Muslim Cleric Who Celebrated Oct. 7 Massacre — as His ‘Stolen Valor’ Scandal Deepens
Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz is facing massive backlash for hosting a Muslim cleric who celebrated Hamas‘s Oct. 7 attack on Israel last year and abandoning his National Guard unit before they were deployed to Iraq.
In May 2023, Asad Zaman, head of the Muslim American Society of Minnesota, joined other Muslim leaders for a meeting about mosque security with Walz’s office in Minnesota. Zaman also spoke at a May 2020 event to call for peaceful protests with the governor during the riots in Minnesota sparked after George Floyd’s death.
In the last few years, Imam Asad Zaman has used his Facebook page to share official Hamas press releases, blog posts from antisemitic sites and a 2015 link to a pro-Hitler film, "The Greatest Story Never Told."
According to the Anti-Defamation League, the neo-Nazi propaganda film is infamous for being antisemitic and popular among fringe anti-jewish groups.
According to state records reviewed by the Washington Examiner, Walz’s administration has also donated over $100,000 to Zaman's group, the Muslim American Society of Minnesota.
Federal prosecutors have described the Muslim American Society as "founded as the overt arm of the Muslim Brotherhood in the U.S."
Zaman, who is from Bangladesh, said he “stands in solidarity with Palestinians against Israeli attacks”, after the coordinated strike on October 7.
He also shared an image of a Palestinian flag on Facebook in response to a post by Yusuf Abdi Abdulle, director of the Islamic Association of North America, declaring that “Palestine has the right to defend itself.”
The Biden-Harris administration wrote in a social media post that Abdulle was “on the wrong side of history” in “supporting the extremist Zionist regime and its illegal settlements.”
Walz is also facing backlash after retired Capt. Corey Bjertness, a member of the governor's former National Guard unit, told the New York Post that Harris' VP pick was a "coward."
He told the outlet: "In our world, to drop out after a WARNORD [warning order] is issued is cowardly, especially for a senior enlisted guy."
“Running for Congress is not an excuse,” Bjertness said of Walz’s decision to quit. “I stopped everything and went to war. I left my wife with three teenagers and a 6-year-old and I was gone for 19 months.”
Former President Donald Trump and the rest of the Republican party have used Walz's alleged "stolen valor" to target the Harris/Walz campaign after the Democratic ticket began to skyrocket in the polls.