Embattled Secret Service Caught on Camera ‘Breaking Into a Salon’ to let People use the Bathroom During a Kamala Harris Fundraiser

The intrusion occurred on July 27, ahead of Vice President Harris's first in-person fundraiser since becoming the presumptive Democratic nominee.

The salon's owner, Alicia Powers, closed her business at the request of the Secret Service, who had examined the area earlier in the week.

"They had a bunch of people in and out of here doing a couple of bomb sweeps again — totally understand what they have to do due to the nature of the situation", Powers told outlets. "And at that point, my team felt like it was a little bit chaotic, and we just made the decision to close for Saturday."

Secret Service agents were caught on security footage taping over a security camera without permission. Subsequently, four individuals, including two in EMS uniforms and one in a camouflage law enforcement uniform, entered the salon without authorization.

A spokesperson for the agency said that the agency's employees "would not enter" without the permission of the business owner but acknowledged an agent taped over the security camera lens.