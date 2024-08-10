Embattled Secret Service Caught on Camera ‘Breaking Into a Salon’ to let People use the Bathroom During a Kamala Harris Fundraiser
Secret Service agents broke into the Four One Three Salon in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, ahead of a Kamala Harris fundraiser, raising concerns about security measures and respect for private property.
The intrusion occurred on July 27, ahead of Vice President Harris's first in-person fundraiser since becoming the presumptive Democratic nominee.
The salon's owner, Alicia Powers, closed her business at the request of the Secret Service, who had examined the area earlier in the week.
"They had a bunch of people in and out of here doing a couple of bomb sweeps again — totally understand what they have to do due to the nature of the situation", Powers told outlets. "And at that point, my team felt like it was a little bit chaotic, and we just made the decision to close for Saturday."
Secret Service agents were caught on security footage taping over a security camera without permission. Subsequently, four individuals, including two in EMS uniforms and one in a camouflage law enforcement uniform, entered the salon without authorization.
A spokesperson for the agency said that the agency's employees "would not enter" without the permission of the business owner but acknowledged an agent taped over the security camera lens.
The footage from the two security cameras, which Powers shared with outlets, doesn't show anyone on the property allowing the Secret Service agents in.
Brian Smith, the building's landlord, said he didn't give the Secret Service permission to use the property either.
The salon owner said: "There were several people in and out for about an hour-and-a-half — just using my bathroom, the alarms going off, using my counter, with no permission."
"And then when they were done using the bathroom for two hours, they left, and left my building completely unlocked, and did not take the tape off the camera."
Secret Service spokesperson Melissa McKenzie told outlets that agency employees "would not" tell someone to enter the salon without the owner's permission.
Powers said she felt "violated" by the break-in.
"Whoever was visiting, whether it was a celebrity or not, I probably would've opened the door and made them coffee and brought in donuts to make it a great afternoon for them", she explained. "But they didn't even have the audacity to ask for permission. They just helped themselves."