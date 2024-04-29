Home > Exclusives > court Exclusive 'Without a Trace' Star Poppy Montgomery Agrees to Pay Landlord, Move Out of $4 Million Pad in Eviction Battle Source: MEGA The actress reached a deal in court. By: Ryan Naumann Apr. 29 2024, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Poppy Montgomery agreed to move out of her rental beach mansion — as part of a settlement in the eviction lawsuit brought by the actress' landlord. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Montgomery and her husband Shawn Sanford faced off with their landlord Aileen Scibetta at a non-jury trial this week at Los Angeles Superior Court.

The legal battle is over.

The parties had a brief meeting where they settled before the court heard testimony. Per their deal, the actress and her husband admitted they owed $65k in back rent. They agreed to pay $25k by May 1. If they do not make the payment, the landlord can seek judgment for the full $65k plus possession of the premises.

In addition, the couple agreed to move out of the $4 million LA mansion by June 15, 2024. If they do not move out on tie, the landlord will be allowed to seek further judgment against the actress. The agreement said Scibetta would keep the $26k deposit the couple paid.



As we first reported, Scibetta sued the couple earlier this month demanding they be evicted over their failure to pay rent. Scibetta owns a 5-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home located in Pacific Palisades, California.

Montgomery and her husband leased the pad in June 2022 and agreed to pay $13k per month. In response, the couple claimed the homeowner failed to make necessary repairs and fix “issues that directly affect the safety, structural integrity, and the habitability of the house.”

Poppy and her husband Shawn

The actress faced a lawsuit from her housekeeper last year.

Sanford said, “Most of the repairs listed below either have not been taken care of or flat out ignored. The issues included problems with lights not turning on, paint falling off the walls, the stove not working properly, doors rooting, and issues with smoke detectors. In response to Sanford’s claims about the home, she said, "This implied warranty of habitability does not require that a landlord ensure that leased premises are in perfect, aesthetically pleasing condition, but it does mean that ‘bare living requirements’ must be maintained."

Per their deal in court, the landlord agreed not to make any statements about the case publicly. As we first reported, the actress and her husband faced a separate lawsuit brought by their former housekeeper