George Santos Reviving Drag Persona ‘Kitara Ravache’ to Hawk Videos for $350 a Pop of Him Dressed as Woman

george santos cameo drag queen kitara per video
Source: MEGA

Santos is bringing out his old persona.

By:

Apr. 29 2024, Published 9:44 a.m. ET

Controversial politician George Santos announced he was pulling out his makeup and clothes to revive his drag queen persona Kitara Ravache — which he once denied was him — to make money months after being kicked out of the House of Representatives, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Monday, Santos posted a message on Twitter announcing his decision to become Kitara again.

Santos wrote, "Y'all weren't ready for this drop? I've decided to bring Kitara out of the closet after 18 years! a limited time & with 20% of the proceeds going" to two charities.

The profile he set up for Kitara charges $350 per video request.

The moves come days after Santos quit his recent re-election bid after raising $0 in the first quarter

george santos cameo drag queen kitara per video
Source: MEGA

Santos charges $250 per video as himself.

Back in December, the former Congressman announced he was selling videos on Cameo. The website allows an individual to purchase a customized video from various celebrities, athletes, and politicians. Santos launched the career after being kicked out of the House.

In January 2023, photos emerged of Santos in drag that was provided by a performer named Eula Rochards. A separate video made the rounds that showed Santos in drag that showed him hanging out at a festival.

“The most recent obsession from the media claiming that I am a drag Queen or ‘performed’ as a drag Queen is categorically false,” Santos said in response to the images being leaked.

“The media continues to make outrageous claims about my life while I am working to deliver results. I will not be distracted nor fazed by this,” he added.

george santos cameo drag queen kitara per video
Source: MEGA

Santos was kicked out of the House in December.

george santos cameo drag queen kitara per video
Source: MEGA

Santos at one point denied he ever did drag.

When pressed to clarify, Santos backed off his full denial. He said, "No, I was not a drag queen in Brazil, guys. I was young and I had fun at a festival. Sue me for having a life."

Santos appeared to change his tune on being Kitara and wants to lean into the persona to earn money on Cameo.

