French Actor Gérard Depardieu Taken Into Police Custody for Questioning Connected to New Sexual Assault Allegations: Report
Embattled French actor Gérard Depardieu was reportedly taken into police custody this week for questioning connected to new sexual assault allegations against him, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Depardieu, 75, was reportedly taken into police custody in Paris on Monday after two different women accused the famous French actor of sexual assault.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new allegations against Depardieu are connected to two purported incidents that allegedly occurred in 2014 and 2021.
Depardieu’s first new accuser alleged that she was sexually assaulted by the actor in 2014 during the production of the French TV movie Le Magicien et les Siamois.
The French actor’s second new accuser claimed that she was sexually assaulted by Depardieu in 2021 during the production of the French film Les Violets Vertes.
It should be noted that neither the Paris police nor Depardieu’s lawyer have yet to officially confirm the embattled actor’s reported arrest.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the new allegations against Depardieu this week came after 13 additional women accused the 75-year-old actor of sexual assault and sexual harassment in April 2023.
Depardieu was sued for rape by French actress Charlotte Arnould in 2018, and French actress Hélène Darras came forward publicly in September 2023 and filed a sexual assault complaint against Depardieu.
Depardieu has repeatedly denied the allegations against him and insisted that he has “never, ever abused a woman” despite the litany of accusations against him.
“I can no longer allow what I hear, what I have read about myself for several months,” the embattled actor wrote in a statement in October 2023. “I thought I didn’t care, but no, actually no. This all gets to me. Worse still, it wipes me out.”
“I finally want to tell you my truth. I have never, ever abused a woman,” Depardieu added at the time. “Hurting a woman would be like kicking my own mother in the stomach.”
Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron faced backlash in December 2023 after he defended Depardieu amid the sexual assault allegations against the actor.
President Macron suggested that the popular French film icon was the victim of a “manhunt” and refused to strip the actor of the nation’s highest state award, the Legion d'Honneur.
"You will never see me take part in a manhunt. I hate that kind of thing,” Macron said in December. "The presumption of innocence is part of our values.”
Macron also acknowledged his "huge admiration" for Depardieu before he called Depardieu an “immense actor” despite the nearly 15 sexual assault and sexual harassment allegations against the icon.
"We don't take the Legion d'Honneur away from an artist on the basis of a TV report or whatever else,” the French president said back in December, “because if we started doing that, we'd have to take the Legion d'Honneur away from a lot of artists.”