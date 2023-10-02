French Actor Gérard Depardieu Denies Rape and Sexual Assault Accusations in Bombshell Open Letter

In a surprising development to come after 14 different women accused the 74-year-old actor of sexual misconduct between 2004 and 2022, Depardieu penned an open letter to a French newspaper over the weekend refuting the shocking accusations.

Actress Charlotte Arnould , one of Depardieu’s many alleged victims, accused the French actor of rape in 2018. That allegation is currently making its way through the courts, according to Deadline .

“I can no longer allow what I hear, what I have read about myself for several months,” Depardieu wrote in the open letter to Le Figaro on Sunday. “I thought I didn’t care, but no, actually no. This all gets to me. Worse still, it wipes me out.”

“Today, I can no longer sing Barbara because a woman who wanted to sing Barbara with me accused me of rape,” the Cyrano de Bergerac star continued, although he did not explicitly refer to Arnould by name. “I finally want to tell you my truth. I have never, ever abused a woman.”

“Hurting a woman would be like kicking my own mother in the stomach,” Depardieu explained further. “A woman came to my house for the first time, with a light step, going up to my room of her own free will. She says today that she was raped there. She came back a second time.”