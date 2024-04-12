Home > Exclusives > court Exclusive ‘Without a Trace’ Star Poppy Montgomery Headed to Trial in Bitter Fight With Landlord Over Alleged Unpaid Rent on Beach Mansion Source: MEGA The actress denied all allegations of wrondoing. By: Ryan Naumann Apr. 12 2024, Published 9:30 a.m. ET

Without a Trace star Poppy Montgomery and her husband Shawn Sanford are set to face off with their landlord after being accused of failing to pay $54k in rent on their LA rental. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge scheduled a trial for April 24 as part of the lawsuit brought by Aileen Scibetta.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Poppy says the home needs major work.

As we first reported, in her lawsuit, Scibetta leased her 5-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home in Pacific Palisades, California to Montgomery’s family in June 2022. The actress and her husband agreed to pay $13k monthly rent, per court documents.

Article continues below advertisement

Sciebetta claimed the couple stopped making rent payments and owes over $54k. She said she served them with a 3-day notice to pay up or leave last month. Montgomery and Sanford slammed the landlord in their response. The couple claimed the homeowner had breached the lease by failing to make necessary repairs to make the home habitable.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Poppy will be headed to court later this month.

Article continues below advertisement

“Numerous code violations and safety issues that render the premises uninhabitable need to be addressed by the [Scibetta],” the response read. The actress and her husband submitted a lengthy list of issues with the home. They claimed, “most of the repairs listed below either have not been taken care or flat out ignored. A lot of these things are well over a year old and still are not addressed.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

The actress said there were issues with the paint, kitchen, lights, fireplaces, doors, gates and wiring. “I would be very surprised if the wiring in this house was up to code as we have an outlet that sparks in Violet’s (our 10-year-old) room and the circuit seems to be overloaded and flip breakers if too many things are turned on,” Montgomery’s husband wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

He added, “We have been requesting repairs and fixes for well over a year and many things have yet to be addressed … the security of the property and being unable to shut and lock the doors still remains a major issues along with other safety issues.” Montgomery argued that in addition to the home issues, her ability to work and earn income "were both materially affected by a nationwide union strike and COVID-19."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The landlord wants the couple OUT!

As RadarOnline.com first reported, last year, the actress was ordered to pay a six-figure sum to an ex-housekeeper after failing to respond to a lawsuit over wages.