'Without a Trace' Star Poppy Montgomery Sued Over Alleged Unpaid Rent on $4 Million Mansion

Without a Trace star Poppy Montgomery and her husband are being dragged to court over an alleged 5-figure unpaid rent bill — only months after being hit with a $100k judgment in a lawsuit brought by their former housekeeper. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Montgomery and her husband Shawn Sanford were sued by a woman named Aileen Scibetta.

Scibetta said she is the owner of a 5-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home located in Pacific Palisades, California. She said she leased the property to Montgomery and Sanford in June 2022. The suit said the couple agreed to pay $13k per month in rent. However, the suit accused Poppy of failing to pay $54k in rent.

The owner said she served the actress with a 3-day notice to pay rent on March 9, 2024 Montgomery and Sanford have yet to respond to the lawsuit.

Court records obtained by RadarOnline.com revealed the battle first started in February. Scibetta filed a since-dismissed lawsuit against Montgomery and Sanford claiming she was owed $40,600.

In his response to the initial lawsuit, Shawn accused the owner of failing to provide a “habitable” home. In addition, he argued, “Defendant’s ability to work and earn income were both materially affected by a nationwide union strike and COVID-19.” He claimed they were served a 3-day notice on February 2, 2024, that included February’s rent which “was not technically late.”

Sanford provided a list of “repairs and issues that directly affect the safety, structural integrity, and the habitability of the house.” He said, “Most of the repairs listed below either have not been taken care of or flat out ignored. Sanford said they have issues with lights not turning on, paint falling off the walls, the stove not working properly, doors rooting, and issues with smoke detectors.

Sanford wrote, “I would be very surprised if the wiring in this house was up to code as we have an outlet that sparks in Violet’s (our 10-year-old) room and the circuit seems to be overloaded and flip breakers if too many things are turned on.” On March 1, the home owner dismissed the case. Days later, she filed the new lawsuit against the couple.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, last year, the duo was ordered to pay $110k to an ex-housekeeper after failing to respond to a lawsuit over wages.