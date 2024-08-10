Caught on Camera: Justin Bieber ‘Freaks Out’ at Teenagers and Tells Them to ‘Get Out’ of Hotel Lobby in Meltdown Over Pregnant Wife Hailey

On Thursday, August 8, the 30-year-old pop superstar, known for his hits like Sorry and Baby, looked nearly unrecognizable in scruffy attire as he confronted the group of youngsters in the lobby of West Hollywood's Waldorf Astoria.

The incident, captured in a 12-second TikTok video, showed Justin angrily questioning the teens about what they found "so funny" while gesturing for them to "get out of here" as hotel staff ushered them towards the exit.

According to insiders, the pop star initially asked the teens to back off politely due to his limited security and grew frustrated when they continued to film him.

The outlet reported the singer was "just worried about his wife's safety."