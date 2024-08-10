Caught on Camera: Justin Bieber ‘Freaks Out’ at Teenagers and Tells Them to ‘Get Out’ of Hotel Lobby in Meltdown Over Pregnant Wife Hailey
A video of We're In This Together singer Justin Bieber went viral, showing him yelling at a group of teenagers in a hotel lobby where he was meeting with his pregnant wife, Hailey Bieber.
On Thursday, August 8, the 30-year-old pop superstar, known for his hits like Sorry and Baby, looked nearly unrecognizable in scruffy attire as he confronted the group of youngsters in the lobby of West Hollywood's Waldorf Astoria.
The incident, captured in a 12-second TikTok video, showed Justin angrily questioning the teens about what they found "so funny" while gesturing for them to "get out of here" as hotel staff ushered them towards the exit.
According to insiders, the pop star initially asked the teens to back off politely due to his limited security and grew frustrated when they continued to film him.
The outlet reported the singer was "just worried about his wife's safety."
As Justin and Hailey eagerly await the birth of their first child in the coming weeks, the singer has been open about his emotional journey.
Before the pregnancy announcement, Justin posted tearful selfies in April, sparking concern among fans.
The couple eventually shared the happy news with their followers through photos of Hailey cradling her baby bump during a surprise vow renewal in Hawaii.
They have been married since September 2018, after being first introduced by Hailey's father, Stephen Baldwin, back in 2009.
Hailey and Justin have spoken candidly about their relationship over the years — including their "really tough" first year of marriage.
In an interview with GQ in 2021, Justin revealed that his and Hailey's initial difficulties stemmed from "trauma" and "just lack of trust".
He explained: "There was all these things that you don't want to admit to the person that you're with, because it's scary. You don't want to scare them off by saying, 'I'm scared.'"
The couple previously discussed their mutual desire for children, but in 2023, Hailey said she was concerned about raising a family in the spotlight.
She told the Sunday Times: "I want kids so bad but I get scared. It's enough that people say things about my husband or my friends."
"I can't imagine having to confront people saying things about a child. We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe."