Travis Scott Released By French Police With No Charges After ‘Drunken' Altercation With Bodyguard During Paris Olympics

After being taken by the French police, a source who investigated the incident claimed: “He was not in the right condition to be questioned straight away, so he was put in a cell where he is still sobering up.”

The insider added Scott was drunk when the brawl exploded at the George V hotel near the Champs-Élysées in central Paris.

Footage of Scott at the Bercy Arena in the city showed him alongside his rapper pal Quavo, 30. They yelled from the courtside as they watched Team USA secure their spot at the Olympic basketball final.

Paris police source said the rapper's “condition did not initially allow him to be questioned”.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.