Travis Scott Released By French Police With No Charges After ‘Drunken' Altercation With Bodyguard During Paris Olympics

Photo of rapper Travis Scott
Source: MEGA

Travis Scott was released from jail after 'drunken brawl' with bodyguard.

By:

Aug. 10 2024, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Highest in the Room rapper Travis Scott has been released from jail with no charges after being arrested in Paris over a heated altercation he had with his bodyguard.

travis scott released french police no charges drunken brawl bodyguard
Source: MEGA

Travis Scott was seen sitting front row for a semi-final basketball game at the Olympics.

A source close to the controversial rapper told RadarOnline.com that there are "no plans for him to be charged in the future" and that no other party, including his security, was injured.

Throughout his visit to the 2024 Paris Olympics, Travis shared several social media posts pleading with police for the paparazzi and fans to leave him alone. He ended up blaming his bodyguard for not adequately protecting him, and, according to the source, the French police overreacted, arrested and held him for 24 hours over a verbal argument where "no violence occurred".

travis scott released french police no charges drunken brawl bodyguard
Source: MEGA

Scott’s mugshot after he was arrested and booked for disorderly intoxication and trespassing in June.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said: “Policemen were called to the Georges V hotel and arrested Travis Scott for violence against a security agent. The latter had intervened to separate the rapper from his bodyguard.”

Before the reported altercation, Scott – born Jacques Bermon Webster – was seen sitting front row for a semi-final basketball clash between the US and Serbia on Thursday. After returning to his five-star suite, the Don't Play rapper got into a heated back-and-forth with his own bodyguard before being taken into custody.

travis scott released french police no charges drunken brawl bodyguard
Source: MEGA

Scott pleaded with police for the paparazzi and fans to leave him alone.

After being taken by the French police, a source who investigated the incident claimed: “He was not in the right condition to be questioned straight away, so he was put in a cell where he is still sobering up.”

The insider added Scott was drunk when the brawl exploded at the George V hotel near the Champs-Élysées in central Paris.

Footage of Scott at the Bercy Arena in the city showed him alongside his rapper pal Quavo, 30. They yelled from the courtside as they watched Team USA secure their spot at the Olympic basketball final.

Paris police source said the rapper's “condition did not initially allow him to be questioned”.

Source: ok!

Reports of his arrest came as footage emerged of the rapper howling in outrage as he was hauled off by cops during his arrest for disorderly intoxication and trespassing in June.

A police report said he was “walking backward” and screaming obscenities while being held handcuffed – and described him as “erratic”.

Despite it being his latest run-in with the law, Scott brazenly laughed it off by mocking his mugshot from the incident, posting it online with the caption “Lol” – as our snap below shows.

