Rapper Travis Scott is peeved over his ex Kylie Jenner's budding romance with actor Timothée Chalamet, according to a sensational report which claimed that he is "freaking out" about their red-hot connection and how it will impact his family dynamic.

Tipsters said that Jenner is getting closer than ever with her beau of more than a year and the "Goosebumps" hitmaker is taking it hard, RadarOnline.com has learned.