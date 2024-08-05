Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Make Rare Public Appearance With Their Daughters at Paris Olympics
Notoriously private couple Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes were spotted spending a day with their two daughters at the Olympic Games in Paris.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the couple was seen with their girls, Esmerelda, 9, and Amada, 8, at both the individual dressage Grand Prix freestyle at the Chateau de Versailles and at the Bercy Arena for the women’s gymnastics uneven bars final on Sunday.
The last time Gosling, 43, and Mendes, 50, were spotted together was when they stepped out for a romantic dinner date in Los Angeles in September 2019.
The longtime boyfriend and girlfriend dined at an Asian restaurant and enjoyed each other's company for two hours. They seemed happier than ever as they left the restaurant holding hands.
As we previously reported, the Barbie star and the Hitch actress have been together since 2012. They met on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011.
However, Mendes retired from acting almost a decade ago to focus on raising their girls. In an interview with People in May, she explained: “I was older and I knew that my kids are going to be little once, and whatever I do or don't do right now is going to affect them the rest of their life.”
She added: “Your career comes and goes but kids, yeah, that was easy for me. They're just formative years. I wanted to be there for all of it.”
In an interview in April with Men's Health, The Fall Guy star also shared he takes breaks from the industry to spend time with his wife and children.
He revealed: “It always comes back to family first. I don't think I'll regret anything professionally, but I do think when it comes to Eva and the girls, they come first.”
Gosling rode a wave of success following summer’s success of Barbie and his epic I’m Just Ken performance at the Academy Awards, where Mendes was on hand to support him.
However, it hasn’t been all smooth sailing. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, his new action comedy, The Fall Guy, faced backlash before it even hit theaters due to a "joke" about Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's tumultuous relationship.
The scene that sparked controversy featured Emily Blunt and Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham, who portray a director and movie producer.
The two women walk into an actor's trailer, which has been completely trashed. As the pair marvel at the destruction, Waddingham jokes: “It’s like Amber and Johnny were just in here.”
