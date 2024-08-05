Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Make Rare Public Appearance With Their Daughters at Paris Olympics

The longtime boyfriend and girlfriend dined at an Asian restaurant and enjoyed each other's company for two hours. They seemed happier than ever as they left the restaurant holding hands.

As we previously reported, the Barbie star and the Hitch actress have been together since 2012. They met on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011.

However, Mendes retired from acting almost a decade ago to focus on raising their girls. In an interview with People in May, she explained: “I was older and I knew that my kids are going to be little once, and whatever I do or don't do right now is going to affect them the rest of their life.”

She added: “Your career comes and goes but kids, yeah, that was easy for me. They're just formative years. I wanted to be there for all of it.”

In an interview in April with Men's Health, The Fall Guy star also shared he takes breaks from the industry to spend time with his wife and children.